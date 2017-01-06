The week's 20 best news photos, from the Associated Press and Getty Images

In costume and carrying a sign reading, "Have u seen my significant otter?" Melanie Till welcomes her husband, P.O. 3rd Class David Till, home after the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., on Friday, Dec, 30, 2016, from a seven-month deployment to the Middle East and the Mediterranean Sea. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

This week's collection of the best news photos features a happy homecoming in Norfolk, New Year's celebrations from Beijing, Singapore and Virginia, an amazing snow sculpture, two very different approaches to a January 1 swim and the world's most awesome method for recycling Christmas trees.

All photos are from the Associated Press or Getty Images and were taken or transmitted between December 30 and January 6.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst) Three-days-old giraffe baby Kimara is touched by its mother Katharina during its first way out in the Opel zoo in Kronberg near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 05: EDITORS NOTE: (Image was converted to black and white) Actors perform a special preview of "Confucius" at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on January 5, 2017 in New York City.

(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) BEIJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 31: Chinese children celebrate the New Year during the New Year's Eve at Olympic Forest Park on December 31, 2016 in Beijing, China. China prepares a countdown event on December 31 to welcome the new year 2017.

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year's celebrations on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Singapore.

(Ginger Perry/The Winchester Star via AP) Georgia Campbell, 3, tries out her colorful spinner at the 30th annual First Night Winchester celebration in downtown Winchester, Va., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. First Night Winchester is a New Year's Eve celebration of the arts.

(Chinatopix via AP) A giant Kuanyin snow sculpture on display as visitors tour a castle-like structure made from blocks of ice at the Harbin International Ice and Snow festival in Harbin, northeastern's China's Heilongjiang province, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. The city of Harbin in China's northeast is in its final stages of preparation for one of the world's largest ice and snow festivals, an annual event that last year drew more than a million visitors.

(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP) Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. Carey told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published online Jan. 3, 2017, that she was "mortified" in "real time" during the disastrous live performance in which she stumbled through several songs.

(Suleyman Kaya/DHA - Depo Photos via AP) Family members of victims of an overnight attack at a nightclub, cry outside the Forensic Medical Center in Istanbul, Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant armed with a long-barreled weapon, opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens of others in a terror attack.

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Police forcibly remove demonstrators who blocked a main road for about an hour as they protest hikes in gas prices in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Protesters have blocked highways, distribution terminals and gas stations since fuel prices went up by as much as 20 percent over the weekend under a price deregulation plan.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Pennsylvania State Troopers and police officers from around the country line up outside the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, Pa., following a memorial service Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, for Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon E. Weaver who was killed in the line of duty Dec. 30. Weaver, 23, had been on the force for less than six months.

(AP Photo/Hani Mohammed) A newly recruited Shiite fighter, known as Houthi, displays his skills during a parade aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) LOCH LOMOND, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 05: Kim Leyland and Hannah Kippax enjoy the sunrise at Loch Lomond on January 5, 2017 in Loch Lomond, Scotland. As a cold snap sets in the Met Office has issued a yellow be aware warning, with temperatures plunging to -6C in some places and health officials warning of increased danger to the elderly and vulnerable.

(AP Photo/Juan Karita) In this Dec. 20, 2016 photo, Aymara indigenous women, one carrying a baby on her back, walk home after working in their fields during a severe and prolonged drought on the outskirts of Pucarani, Bolivia. While there have been isolated heavy rains in recent weeks, they haven't yet been enough to compensate for months of drier than usual weather.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst) The two Pulis Quastie and Gin-Gin run in the snow in their garden in Lautertal, southern Germany, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Pulis are Hungarian sheepdogs and rarely seen in Germany.

(Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP) A reveler braves packed ice while participating in the annual New Year's polar bear dip in Charlottetown Harbour on Prince Edward Island, Canada, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. High winds pushed the ice against the shore forcing swimmers to improvise.

(AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Israelis bath in a hot water spring on the shore of the Dead Sea near the Israeli Kibbutz of Ein Gedi, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 03: Horses and jockeys in action during the Liwa Sports Festival at Moreeb Dune on January 3, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 03: An elephant munches on discarded Christmas trees at the Zoo Berlin zoo on January 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The elephants tear off the branches, often using a foot to press the tree down.