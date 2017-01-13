The week's 20 best news photos, from the Associated Press and Getty Images

Vineyards remain flooded in the Russian River Valley, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Forestville, Calif. A massive storm system stretching from California into Nevada lifted rivers climbing out of their banks, flooded vineyards and forced people to evacuate after warnings that hillsides parched by wildfires could give way to mudslides. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

This week's collection of the best news photos features some truly beautiful images created by some truly brutal and deadly weather conditions, with ducks and kids slip-sliding on the ice, refugees trying to stay warm during a bitter cold snap in Europe and the after-effects of massive flooding in California and Russia. To help balance that out, we also have Mary Poppins floating over the Houses of Parliament in London and a beautiful sunset image from Madrid. All photos are from the Associated Press or Getty Images and were taken or transmitted between January 6 and January 13.

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A man climbs up an artificial ice wall in Liberec, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Central Europe has been hit by unusually freezing weather in recent days.

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Ducks struggle to keep their balance on the frozen waters of the Idroscalo artificial lake, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Heavy snow and frigid temperatures have gripped large parts of Europe, leading to dozens of deaths, freezing rivers, the grounding of planes and traffic accidents.

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Kaylee Collins, left, and her friend Lana Anderson, both 9, crawl on their hands and knees rather than risk falling while crossing ice covered Pine Terrace Road in Cherokee Falls Estates at the Lake subdivision playing in the aftermath of the storm on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Canton.

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Huskies take part in an international dog sled race in Werfenweng, near Salzburg, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) With Russian River waters rising, Dustin Coupe of Guerneville talks with an operator via phone booth on River Road in Guerneville, Calif., Wednesday. Jan. 11, 2017. Dozens of Northern California residents have been rescued by boats and firetrucks from flooded homes near Hollister, California as a drought-busting series of storms moved out of the region. Days of rain and snow have toppled trees and forced people out of water-logged homes.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) FORESTVILLE, CA - JANUARY 11: A portable toilet sits submerged in floodwaters at a vineyard on January 11, 2017 in Forestville, California. A new round of storms are bringing heavy rains and flooding to Northern California just days after rain and snow storms pounded the region bringing much needed water to drought stricken California.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst) The buildings of the banking district are seen through thousands of rain drops on a glass railing in central Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Ralf Hirschberger/dpa via AP Tourists take the snow-covered steps at Sanssouci Palace in Potsdam, Germany on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Derek Kolbaba Rides Light Em Up during the PBR Monster Energy Buck Off at Madison Square Garden on January 7, 2017 in New York City.

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) A migrant walk through an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Several hundred men, mostly from Afghanistan and Pakistan, remained in an abandoned customs warehouse by the city's bus station, where aid organizations distributed heaters, blankets, clothes and food in an attempt to keep them warm as temperatures dropped to -15 degrees Celsius (5 Fahrenheit.)

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) A migrant disturbs pigeons as he passes through a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for some hundreds of men wishing to reach Western Europe, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Migrants have been exposed to freezing temperatures and snow as extreme winter weather gripped Serbia and other parts of Europe last week.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) A nearly full moon is flanked by clouds as it rises near the Insurance Building as guests begin to arrive for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's inaugural ball at the Capitol Wednesday night, Jan. 11, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Inslee is entering his second term as Governor.

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Greenpeace activists float a picture of Mary Poppins wearing a gas mask in front of the Houses of Parliament to highlight that London has breached its annual air pollution limit for 2017 in just five days at Parliament Square on January 6, 2017 in London, England. By law, hourly levels of toxic nitrogen dioxide must not be more than 200 micrograms per cubic metre more than 18 times in a whole year, but late on January 5th this limit was broken on Brixton Road in Lambeth.

(Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP) Prints of hands on a wall of the city of Morat Switzerland, are illuminated on the first day of the second Light's Festival, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The festival, which will end on Jan. 22, saw over 80,000 visitors last year.

(AP Photo/Muhammed Muheisen) Migrant Petram Mehdi, 2, from Tehran, Iran, stands by the window of his family's shelter at the refugee camp of Ritsona about 86 kilometers (53 miles) north of Athens, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The European Commission said conditions for refugees on islands and other camps where they are housed in tents despite severe cold weather, is "untenable."

(AP Photo/Channi Anand) Homeless Indians sit wrapped in warm clothes under a flyover in Jammu, India, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Some 800 million people in the country live in poverty, many of them migrating to big cities in search of a livelihood and often ending up on the streets.

(Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) TAUNTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: General action as runners clear a fence at Taunton Racecourse on January 11, 2017 in Taunton, England.

(AP Photo/J. David Ake) The Jefferson Memorial is reflected on the frozen surface of the Tidal Basin at daybreak on a cold morning in Washington, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.