The week's 20 best news photos, from the Associated Press and Getty Images

Impoverished Indian children watch a performance as part of advocacy against child labor in Allahabad, India, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Despite the country's rapid economic growth, child labor remains widespread in India, where an estimated 13 million children work, with laws meant to keep kids in school and out of the workplace routinely flouted. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

This week's collection of the best news photos features impoverished Indian children watching an anti-child-labor performance, pre-inauguration images from Washington, MLK Day images from Alabama and D.C., aftermath images from a deadly avalanche in Italy and a deadly fire in Tehran, a man riding a horse through a bonfire and a very unhappy college basketball coach.

All photos are from the Associated Press or Getty Images and were taken or transmitted between January 13 and January 20.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President-elect Donald Trump stands with his family during the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo) The Capitol Building is illuminated against the sunrise before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.

(Italian Firefighters via AP) An aerial view of the Rigopiano Hotel hit by an avalanche in Farindola, Italy, early Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. A hotel in the mountainous region hit again by quakes has been covered by an avalanche, with reports of dead. Italian media say the avalanche covered the three-story hotel in the central region of Abruzzo, on Wednesday evening.

(AP Photo/Dar Yasin) A view of a fresh snowfall in Pampore on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The only all-weather road link that connects the Kashmir valley to the rest of India was closed Monday due to heavy snowfall.

(AP Photo/Juan Karita) A couple in costume dances during the start of the Andean carnival in Caquiaviri, Bolivia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: Keith Andrews visits the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on the day that honors him on January 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Martin Luther King day is a national holiday that observes the birthday of the civil rights icon and is a way to remember all that he accomplished.

(Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Mary Hunter sings at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorative service in Montgomery, Ala., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. King was pastor of the church from 1954 to 1960.

(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) An emotional firefighter stands next to his colleague outside to the Plasco building engulfed by a fire, in central Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Firefighters, soldiers and other emergency responders dug through the rubble, looking for survivors. Dozens of firefighters were killed.

(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, about 100 km west of Madrid, Spain on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. On the eve of Saint Anthony's Day, hundreds ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of the small village of San Bartolome during the "Luminarias," a tradition that dates back 500 years and is meant to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires and protect them for the year to come.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 13: Robby Lopez of Abu Dhabi Wild Cats looks on during the Emirates American Football League match between Abu Dhabi Wild Cats and Al Ain Desert Foxes at the Sevens Stadium on January 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

(AP Photo/Olmo Calvo) In this Friday Jan. 13, 2017 photo, Idris 3, from Mali, center, sleeps next to his mother Aicha Keita, right, on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro vessel after being rescued from the Mediterranean sea, about 20 miles north of Ra's Tajura, Libya. Spain's maritime rescue service says the bodies of seven African migrants have been found dead along the Strait of Gibraltar since Friday.

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) GONDAR, ETHIOPIA - JANUARY 18: A priest carries a picture of Christ on the cross as final preparations are made as Timkat celebrations get under way on January 18, 2017 in Gondar, Ethiopia. Timkat is the Ethiopian Orthodox Christian festival which celebrates the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan river. During the festival, Tabots, or models of the Ark of the Covenant, are taken from churches around Gondar and paraded through the streets to Fasilides Bath.

(AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov) A baby is baptized during a mass baptism ceremony on Orthodox Epiphany Day in the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Orthodox Georgians celebrate Epiphany on Jan. 19, following the old Julian calendar.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Ringmaster, Kristen Michelle Wilson, performs Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end the "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run of performances. Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The Associated Press, declining attendance combined with high operating costs are among the reasons for closing.

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A spectator cools herself at a water spraying fan at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

(Gianni Bulacio/Infoto via AP) In this Jan. 13, 2017 photo, a local resident climbs a ladder as he carries his belongings to the roof of his mud damaged home, in the town of Volcan , Jujuy province, Argentina. Authorities declared the area a disaster zone after the town was hit by a mudslide one week ago, that covered it in a thick layer of mud.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) MADISON, WI - JANUARY 17: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines reacts to an official's call during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center on January 17, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin.

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: A woman interacts with "On Your Wavelength" by Marcus Lyall at Canary Wharf on January 16, 2017 in London, England. The installation is part of the annual Canary Wharf "Winter Lights" festival, which sees 30 immersive experiences by a range of international artists illuminate the night.