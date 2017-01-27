The week's 20 best news photos, from the Associated Press and Getty Images

An aircraft leaves a trail in the sky as it passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

This week's collection of the best news photos features presidential inaugurations and protests, a 10-year-old boy's close encounter with a great white shark, some amazing weather and wildlife images, and three lucky puppies who survived five days of being buried under tons of snow.

All photos are from the Associated Press or Getty Images and were taken or transmitted between January 20 and January 27.

(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith, right, and Secretary of State Steve Simon, left, help Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton after he collapsed during his State of the State address in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. House Speaker Kurt Daudt said minutes after the incident that Dayton was "up and about" and that the governor would be OK.

(Chris Hasson via AP) In this photo from Jan. 24, 2017, provided by Chris Hasson, 10-year-old Eden Hasson, Chris' son, surfs near what is believed to be a great white shark at Samurai Beach, Port Stephens, Australia. James Cook University shark researcher Andrew Chin says the photographed shark is possibly a small great white.

(Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) A boy of the nursery 'Ostro' wears a traditional Sorbian wedding costume on the occasion of the 'Vogelhochzeit' (lit. 'Bird Wedding') festivity in Ostro, eastern Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The Sorbs are a Slavic minority located near the German-Polish border.

(AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Roosters attack each other during a cockfight as part of Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Gauhati, India, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Tribal communities like Tiwa, Karbi, Khasi, and Jaintia from nearby hills come down in large numbers to take part in the festival and exchange goods through an established barter system.

(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Cameroon's supporter chants ahead of their African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Gabon at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday Jan. 22, 2017.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Donald Trump, right, smiles with his son Barron as they view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

(AP Photo/Vincent Thian) An Olive-backed Sunbird feeds its two babies insects in their nest in Klang, Selangor, Malaysia on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Sunbirds, a group of very small passerine birds, feed largely on nectar, although they will also take insects, especially when feeding their young. Sunbirds are found in tropical Africa, India, and the forests of Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.

(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) People walk at sunset along the Ponte Coperto (Covered bridge), also known as Ponte Vecchio (Old Bridge), a brick and stone arch bridge over the Ticino River, in Pavia, some 40 kilometers (24 miles) from Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

(Diane Doiron/The Canadian Press via AP) Prudent Mazerolle walks with his dog, Blackie, on the main road to his house in Pointe Sapin, New Brunswick, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. More than 80,000 customers were still without power in many parts of New Brunswick early Thursday after a blustery mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds moved through the Maritimes.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Horses graze in a paddock with fog enveloping the trees behind them, near Leith Hill in Surrey, south west of London, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Thick fog has caused numerous flight delays and cancellations at London Heathrow and other area airports. The Met Office issued a severe weather warning for London and most of southern England as driving conditions were also hazardous and slippery.

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) South Korean Marines and U.S. Marines from the 3rd Division Expeditionary Forces throw snow during a combined military winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Marines from South Korea and U.S. are participating in the four-week winter combined exercise in South Korea.

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) A Syrian boy rides his bike through the destruction of the once rebel-held Jalloum neighborhood in the eastern Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Last month, government forces captured all parts of eastern Aleppo, brining Syria's largest city to full control of Syrian authorities for the first time since July 2012.

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Inmates gesture from inside Alcacuz prison as a penitentiary agent stands guard in Nisia Floresta, near Natal, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Military police entered the prison in northeastern Brazil on Saturday, and a temporary wall separating two rival gangs is being built, establishing tenuous control after a week of chaos and fighting between rival gangs that left dozens of inmates dead.

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: A red deer is pictured on frosty ground in Richmond Park on January 23, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. Thick fog and temperatures below freezing have caused travel disruption today with hundreds of flights cancelled across London airports.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) Protesters walk during the Women's March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.

(Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images) A Woman wearing a USA flag as a headscarf attends a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January 21, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for Women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights.