The week's 20 best news photos, from the Associated Press, Getty Images and the Tampa Bay Times

Residents watch the forest burn in Portezuelo, Chile, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has announced that the country will continue with its various measures to deal with wild fires, one of the biggest natural disasters in the country for decades, according to a government report released on Sunday. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

This week's collection of the best news photos features raging wildfires in Chile, protests (nonviolent and otherwise) in Romania, Israel, DC and Tampa, a pudgy groundhog named Phil, a soggy bulldog and a stunning underwater view of the Titanic.

All photos are from the Associated Press, Getty Images or the Tampa Bay Times and were taken or transmitted between January 27 and February 3.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix) A wildfire approaches Chile's Dichato community, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, where firefighters are working to keep the flames away from the estimated 800 homes. Families continue to be evacuated as firefighters battle the fires that are consuming a part of southern Chile.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) In this Jan. 30, 2017 photo, boxers Idamerys Moreno, left, and Legnis Cala, train during a photo session on Havana's sea wall, in Cuba. Moreno and Cala are part of a group of up-and-coming female boxers on the island who want government support to form Cuba's first female boxing team and help dispel a decades-old belief once summed up by a former top coach: "Cuban women are meant to show the beauty of their face, not receive punches."

(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 28: A ringside physician checks on Dejan Zlaticanin after he was knocked out by Mikey Garcia during the third round of their WBC lightweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Referee Tony Weeksis at center.

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Migrants covered with blankets rest in an abandoned brick factory in the northern Serbian town of Subotica, near the border between Serbia and Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Thousands of migrants have been stranded in Serbia and looking for ways to cross illegally into the European Union.

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, an inmate looks from behind a cell door, at the Jilava prison, in Jilava, Romania. Romania's government decriminalized official misconduct overnight Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017, defying mass protests and warnings from prosecutors and the president that the move will reverse the country's fight against corruption.

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Romanian riot police detain a man, face covered in blood, after minor clashes erupted during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Brief clashes broke out between protesters and police in Romania's capital, as tens of thousands of people protested for the second night a government decision to decriminalise official misconduct.

(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) A settler reacts as police evict settlers from the West Bank outpost of Amona Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Israeli police removed the remaining Israeli protesters from the West Bank outpost of Amona, which forces are evacuating under court order. The evacuation began Wednesday. Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without formal permission but with tacit Israeli government support. The outpost was found to be built on private Palestinian land and the Israeli Supreme Court ordered it demolished.

(AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Israeli police clash with settlers in the West Bank outpost of Amona, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Israeli forces have begun evacuating a controversial settlement Amona, which is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without permission but generally tolerated by the Israeli government.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: (L to R) An anti-abortion advocate talks with a pro-choice advocate in front of the Supreme Court during the March for Life, January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. This year marks the 44th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, which established a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Tampa Bay Times Sarah Eldin, 19, at University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, January 30, 2017. "As long as there's issues like this speaking up to injustice is our duty. I know people who are affected by this. Everyday we're a symbol of what's at hand right now," she said for why she chose her specific Hijab design to wear today. "I want people to feel hope and happiness." Concerned students and faculty gathered for a No Ban No Wall Tampa Rapid Response protest against the executive order Donald Trump signed on Friday calling for a ban on Syrian refugees indefinitely, suspending all refugee immigration for 120 days and blocking citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days.

(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Models strike a pose on the runway wearing creations by designer Lia Soraya during Indonesia Fashion Week 2017 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, left, prepares to crown Iris Mittenaere of France shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines.

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer) Visitors stand in front of the monumental panoramic artwork 'Titanic - the promise of Modernity', which is printed on cloth widths by artist Yadegar Asisi at the Asisi Panometer in Leipzig, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The viewpoint of the observer is set some 3,800 meters below the surface of the water at the level of the shipwreck.

(Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images) JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JANUARY 26: (ISRAEL OUT) People visit at the Hall of Names in the Yad Vashem museum to see the exhibition and commemorate International Holocaust day on January 26, 2017 in Jerusalem, Israel. Thousands of people will come together today to remember and honour the millions killed in the Holocaust and mark the 71th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops on 27th January, 1945. Auschwitz was among the most notorious of the concentration camps run by the Nazis during WWII and whilst it is impossible to put an exact figure on the death toll it is alleged that over a million people lost their lives in the camp, the majority of whom were Jewish.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst) Black rhinoceros Kalusho that was born 30 years ago in Zimbabwe walks in its enclosure in the zoo in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Kalusho came to Frankfurt when it was three years old.

(Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - JANUARY 26: A dog wearing a bouyancy aid is pictured on the beach at Watsons Bay during the annual "Every Man and His Dog" paddle board race on January 26, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Australia Day, formerly known as Foundation Day, is the official national day of Australia and is celebrated annually on January 26 to commemorate the arrival of the First Fleet to Sydney in 1788.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter weather.

(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed) Civilians present their rations cards in order to receive humanitarian food aid being distributed by the Iraqi Red Crescent, in the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Iraqi forces declared Mosul's eastern half fully liberated, just over three months after the operation to retake the city from IS was formally launched in October.