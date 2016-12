Watching this Toronto Zoo panda play with a snowman will make you smile

Da Mao, a giant panda at the Toronto Zoo, is bringing smiles to faces around the world today.

His keepers built him a snowman after it snowed in the city.

The zoo released video footage of Da Mao scratching the snowman, climbing on top of it and eventually decapitating his new frozen friend.

The zoo also has a live Panda Cam.