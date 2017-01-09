Your news at noon: Police officer fatally shot, responding deputy dies in Orlando crash; pregame at the College Football Playoff national championship (and a game primer); and reviewing Little Lamb Gastropub in Clearwater

A law enforcement vehicle drives near a Walmart where a police officer was shot, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Orlando. Orlando police say an officer who was shot while on duty has died; a manhunt is underway for the suspect. [Associated Press]

Authorities in Orlando say that an Orange County deputy sheriff was killed in a traffic accident while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer Monday.

Sheriff Jerry Demings told a press conference that the deputy sheriff was riding a motorcycle while pursuing Markeith Loyd, 41. Loyd is suspected in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. A massive manhunt was underway for him Monday.

The sheriff's office said Lloyd previously was a suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend last December.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: QUICK PRIMER ON THE TITLE GAME

Years of preparation will culminate shortly after 8 p.m. when the sports world centers on Tampa and the College Football Playoff national title game at Raymond James Stadium. Haven't been following it? Here's a quick primer on tonight's big game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson.

PREGAME FESTIVITIES AT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

[CHRISTOPHER SPATA | Times]

Fans are starting to gather at Raymond James Stadium ahead of tonight's College Football Playoff championship game between Clemson and Alabama. Christopher Spata will be chatting up tailgaters, gauging their thoughts on the matchups and other topics, while restaurant critic Laura Reiley will be taste-testing their parking lot fare. Check our live blog for photos, video, and everything else leading up to the matchup.

HYDE PARK OWNER SUES AND SEEKS TO EVICT PIQUANT RESTAURANT

A popular French restaurant and one of the oldest eateries in Hyde Park Village is being sued by the property management company, who wants it to move out. WS Asset Management, alleged in a lawsuit filed this month that the parent company of Piquant Epicure & Cuisine, located at the corner of South Rome and West Snow avenues, owes about $323,000 in "unpaid license fees and other charges."

MAN DIES AT TREACHEROUS EAGLE'S NEST CAVE DIVING SITE IN WEEKI WACHEE

The treacherous Eagle's Nest cave diving site has claimed another life, authorities say. A man died while diving at the sink on Sunday, Hernando County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Denise Moloney said Monday. Deputies notified the man's family late Sunday night, Moloney said. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

THE OBAMETER: PROMISE OF BIPARTISANSHIP FALLS TO BITTERNESS

Barack Obama bit off more than he could chew when he promised to "turn the page" on partisanship and bring Democrats and Republicans together. To pull that off, he needed to reverse 30 years of increasing polarization. He didn't. There is data that shows the problem got worse during his presidency. Check out this and other stories in the Obameter, which tracks the record of President Barack Obama.

A REPORT CARD: HOW 'BAMA AND CLEMSON STACK UP OFF THE FOOTBALL FIELD

[Photo Illustration | Times] At left is Bowman Field, one of the most iconic spaces on the Clemson campus. At right is Shelby Hall, one of the largest academic buildings on the University of Alabama campus and home to several science departments.

As Alabama and Clemson prepare for battle in tonight's national championship game, we know how the two schools stack up on the gridiron. But what else do we know about these two venerable institutions, both founded in the 1800s?

MITCHELL PROJECT, WITH PASCO AID, TO ADD HIGH-END OFFICE SPACE

The Mitchell 54 West project, envisioned as a town center and a pedestrian-friendly gathering space amid shops, restaurants, movie screens and 800 homes, is adding a new component to bolster economic development. The 330-acre site at the southwest corner of State Road 54 and Little Road in west Pasco is poised to become home to a 35,000-square-foot Class A office building, according to an incentive agreement to be considered Tuesday by Pasco County commissioners.

RESTAURANT REVIEW: LITTLE LAMB GASTROPUB IN CLEARWATER IMPRESSES WITH BOLD FLAVORS, EDGY ATMOSPHERE AND AMBITIOUS DESSERTS

[DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times] Among the fare at the Little Lamb Gastropub in Clearwater is Char Siu Pork Ribs. The meat is fall-off-the-bone tender and topped with pickled onion, mint, peanuts and a kicky lime vinaigrette.

Gastropub is one of those words we're still a little iffy on. Does it mean fancy food in an easygoing setting, and with a whole lot of craft beer? Or does it somehow signal a drinking joint with suspiciously delicious meats? James Renew isn't too hung up on a narrow definition: "It means elevated food served in a casual, public house-type atmosphere." Check out Laura Reiley's review of Little Lamb Gastropub, tucked in an unlikely strip mall spot for an edgy, ambitious restaurant with a spare, big-city aesthetic.

IN HONOR OF 'VICTORIA' IN THE U.S., 3 MORE DEPICTIONS OF QUEEN VICTORIA TO WATCH

You may have heard of this queen coming to conquer American TV after she conquered British TV. Debuting on PBS's Masterpiece at 9 p.m. Jan. 15, Victoria is lavish and sexy if a bit repetitive on subplots about marriage, family strife and fitness to rule. If your interest in Queen Victoria is piqued, here are three more depictions to watch; you can order all from Amazon or borrow from your local library system.