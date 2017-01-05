Henderson: Will the Big Game really have the economic impact planners promised?

Welcome, honored football guests. We're happy you chose to spend some time (and money) in our fair city while waiting to witness the college championship game Monday night.

While we can't guarantee the game will end the way you would like, we can promise a good time. We're pretty good at hosting big things. The Super Bowl has been played here four times.

Jacksonville? One-and-done, just sayin'.

We pulled off the 2012 Republican National Convention without a hitch. Turning downtown Tampa into a secure fortress may have played a role in that, but you do what you need to in these perilous times. At least that's what our mayor said.

Besides, our city leaders tell us that having lots of visitors spend time (and money) here is a good thing. They must believe that because they keep bidding for events like this, and we keep getting them.

That, dear visitor, is where you come in — well, you and your platinum, double-miles credit card. (Subliminal message: increase your limit).

We all have seen astronomical numbers tossed around about the economic impact for this event. That's something they tell the locals to convince everyone this is a Very Important Deal and we should all get on board, like we wouldn't understand otherwise.

Not to be a spoilsport or bad host, but I feel obliged to bring this up. Those estimates, some as high as $300 million, sound like Monopoly money in a game where most of us only own Baltic Avenue. That number seems inflated enough to serve as the overhead blimp during the game.

That disclaimer aside, I am glad the game is here. I hope everyone has a great time and that visitors come away with a good impression. We're not so hoity or toity here that we don't want people to like us.

What I can say without fear of being wrong is that everyone likes a party and games like this are fun, so rock on. They put a little pep in the step while exposing a lot of people to what this place is about. This game has to be played somewhere, so it might as well be played here.

Two words: Ybor City. Think Bourbon Street, but cleaner.

I wish we could leave it at that instead of inventing ridiculous expectations for the locals that money is going to somehow shower down on every living soul because the football fans from the universities of Alabama and Clemson came to town.

Experts like the ones quoted in a recent Tampa Bay Times story on this subject guffawed at those estimates.

"It's great that you can do it, but the idea that it creates economic growth is ridiculous. … It typically does not have much of an impact at all," David J. Berri, a sports economist and economics professor at Southern Utah University, told reporter Jeff Harrington.

To be fair, a few people might have some extra dollars in their pockets this week because of this game. Uber drivers will get more work. Restaurants might be busier than normal. Some hotels will be booked. And certainly, those nationally televised scenes on a January night in Tampa won't hurt our image.

That's for Chamber of Commerce types to think about though.

Me? I'm just looking forward to a great football game. I want to see as many interviews with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney as possible.

I wish planners would admit we have these games here because that's what big cities do. They're fun, there is some free stuff for the locals, and anything that brings a headliner to town named "Dabo" is worth whatever it took.

Oh, and there is this: Clemson wins in an upset. Why not?

Welcome to Tampa.

