Column: A secret of many urban twenty-somethings: their parents help with the rent

Almost half of people in their early 20s have a secret, one they don't usually share even with friends: Their parents help them pay the rent.

Moving into adulthood has never been easy, but America's rapidly changing labor market is making it harder to find economic security at a young age. Skilled work is increasingly concentrated in high-rent metropolitan areas, so more young people are tapping into their parents' bank accounts.

According to surveys that track young people through their first decade of adulthood, about 40 percent of 22-, 23- and 24-year-olds receive some financial assistance from their parents for living expenses. Among those who get help, the average amount is about $3,000 a year.

It's a stark reminder that social and economic mobility continues past grade school, high school and even college. Economic advantages continue well into the opening chapters of adulthood, a time when young people are making big personal investments that typically lead to higher incomes but can be hard to pay for.

The amount of help that parents provide varies by career and geography. Young people who live in urban centers are more likely to have their parents help pay the rent. The average amount of parental help for the twenty-somethings — roughly $250 a month — covers 29 percent of the median monthly housing costs in America's metro areas.

There are also significant differences for young people who live in bigger cities. Young people in metro areas with 1 million or more people are 30 percent more likely to receive rent money from their parents than those in smaller cities. After controlling for other factors, the big-city residents receive twice as much support.

This helps explain the country's decline in internal mobility over the past few decades. In the 1980s, 5.1 percent of those 18 to 24 moved across state lines. By the 2000s, that figure had fallen to 3 percent. When the barriers to moving to metro areas with high-paying jobs are too high, it undermines the long-held belief that people can simply uproot themselves for better job opportunities. That may have been true in the past, when low-skilled work paid better and rents were lower, but the survey data suggests that it's harder to do without a little help.

Financial dependence among twenty-somethings has steadily grown in the past few decades. In the 1980s, Wightman found, fewer than half of this age group received any parental support. But by 2010 nearly 70 percent of them did.

Living expenses account for only 20 percent of the help that parents give their children. According to the survey, the bulk of the support comes in the form of lump sum gifts for things like a down payment on a house or capital to start a business.

