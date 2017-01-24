Column: Brenda Barnes' wisdom, and our anti-parent workplace

Brenda Barnes became a national figure 20 years ago when she quit her job as a top PepsiCo executive to become a full-time parent. Some people celebrated her decision, and others criticized it. But everyone seemed to agree that she was doing it for her children.

Her children, however, initially had a different reaction.

Because the family no longer needed to live near New York, Brenda and her husband decided to return with their three children — then ages 7, 8 and 10 — to the Chicago suburbs, where Brenda had grown up.

When I asked Erin Barnes, the middle child, this weekend how she and her brothers had reacted to the news that their mom would be around a lot more, Erin laughed and said, "I think we were all just mad we were leaving Connecticut for Chicago."

That's the thing about children: They have their own way of seeing the world. It's one of their best qualities, and often one of their most frustrating qualities, too. They live in the moment. They don't think ahead. If they're upset or happy, you can't just ask them to hold the emotion until you're done with a phone call. They operate on their timetable, not ours.

"The whole issue boils down to time," Brenda Barnes said in 1997, describing her decision to quit. "When you have very limited time windows, you are trying to force an interaction that a child might not be ready to talk about."

Barnes died last week, from a stroke, at 63. She died at an unfairly young age, but lived a deeply fulfilling life. She reminds me of what psychologist Amos Tversky said before his early death: "Life is a book. The fact that it was a short book doesn't mean it wasn't a good book. It was a very good book."

Barnes always described her decision as a personal one, more for her own benefit than for her children's (although they quickly came to relish it). She hated judgmental debates over women's choices about work and family.

Yet there was really a larger wisdom in what she did. In her own graceful way, she called the country's bluff. She made clear that our society demands impossible choices from parents — and pretends otherwise.

Put simply, much of the economy functions as if children did not exist. Parents receive scant time off to care for young children, unlike in any other affluent country in the world. Public school doesn't start until children turn 5. Most employers make it impossible for people who spend time outside the workforce to climb a career ladder.

Barnes was a lucky exception. Her prominence let her serve on a couple of corporate boards while she was home with her children. When they were older, she became chief executive of the food company Sara Lee. But she knew her path was outrageously rare.

For many adults, parenthood brings wrenching dilemmas, because so few good jobs and career paths acknowledge parenthood. Women, of course, pay a much higher price for these dilemmas than men. Much of today's gender pay gap, research shows, stems not from blatant discrimination but from the penalties for working fewer hours or taking time off.

"These moms who do work and then stay home to spend some time with their children don't lose their minds, they don't lose any of their hard work," Erin Barnes said in an NPR interview about her mother.

"But they have a hard time coming back into the workforce. That broke her heart, because she said, 'These women are brilliant, and running a household is no small feat, and they're running the PTAs, and they are running communities.' "

Erin, now 28, faced her own dilemma a few years ago. She was working at an advertising agency and wanted to leave at a decent hour at the end of the workday — to help take care of her mother, who had suffered an initial stroke in 2010. It didn't make Erin popular at work.

Eventually, she quit. She spent a year caring for her mother and is enrolled in nursing school, while working in a neonatal intensive care unit.

She finds the work more meaningful than at her old job, and the health care sector has also been better than most fields creating good jobs that respect family schedules. That's a relatively new development, the result of people in the field pushing for change, as the economist Claudia Goldin has noted.

Brenda Barnes' life is a reminder that we need a lot more of that change (and men need to play a bigger role in it). On a more intimate level, it's a reminder of what we are each likely to remember when we are confronted with our own mortality. It is not the work email or meeting that, in the moment, seems urgent.

On Saturday, the Barnes family held a service near Chicago to celebrate Brenda's life. Afterward, Erin Barnes walked around, thanking people for coming and offering a parting thought: "My mom would want me to tell you, 'Don't work too hard.' "

© 2017 New York Times