Column: Florida senators should reject Trump's EPA nominee

Recently, President-elect Donald Trump nominated a candidate to administer the Environmental Protection Agency whose actions suggest alarming indifference to the very environmental standards the agency is tasked to protect and that matter so much to Floridians. Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma's attorney general, has spent his career showing contempt for our country's natural resources and our health. He has attacked limits on pollution, even as he received strong financial support from those who pollute. If he charts a similar course as EPA administrator, it may spell disaster for Florida.

The Deepwater Horizon disaster is still vivid in our collective memories, and we still see lingering impacts on habitat and wildlife off Florida's coasts. I was one of two Florida lawyers selected to serve on the Plaintiffs Steering Committee in the multidistrict litigation surrounding the Deepwater Horizon BP oil spill. Despoiling our beaches, reefs and estuaries with crude oil damages Florida's most important economic engines, property and communities. Based on his track record, I worry that Pruitt's EPA would make it easier for the fossil fuel industry to drill with even less regard for safety.

As Oklahoma's attorney general, Pruitt's legal actions also threatened the health of his fellow Americans. He made a career out of suing the EPA, fighting to weaken our nation's bedrock clean air and clean water laws that are critical to protecting the public's health. He opposed basic protections for American families — protections against the air pollution that causes asthma and toxic mercury that damages brain development in children. Pruitt also worked to stop national efforts to reduce soot and smog pollution that crosses state borders. He even tried to block efforts to improve air quality in our national parks.

Pruitt calls the science about climate change "unsettled." Meanwhile, in counties such as Pinellas and Miami-Dade, we are all too aware of how settled the reality of climate change is. We are more vulnerable to climate change-induced sea level rise than anywhere else in the nation. Parts of South Florida's coast have already experienced record tidal flooding. A recent study by Zillow found that sea level rise could cost U.S. homeowners more than $800 billion by the end of the century, and a significant portion of those losses will be in Florida. Few regions are more exposed to hurricanes, which scientists say will increase in intensity thanks to global warming.

That's why the four counties in southeastern Florida have joined in an unprecedented effort to address the challenges of climate change through the Southeast Florida Regional Climate Compact. Local governments in South Florida are making significant investments to protect infrastructure by raising roads, installing pumps and requiring green building. Gulf Coast communities are also taking action against climate change. For example, in November, St. Petersburg became the first Florida city to commit to transition to 100 percent renewable energy.

We need someone to lead the EPA who recognizes these challenges and wants to work with our state to address them. But Pruitt's track record of favoring big polluters instead of commonsense environmental safeguards suggests he is not the right person for the job. He has repeatedly sued to block standards that would reduce pollution and boost clean energy, an industry that Floridians welcome and need to diversify our economy. Florida is well on its way toward becoming a national leader in the clean energy industry, and unless thwarted by champions of big polluters — like Pruitt — this will mean more jobs for Floridians, a stronger economy, energy savings for families and a cleaner environment.

Pruitt's nomination as head of the EPA should be rejected. Our state's environment, our quality of life and our health depend on it.

Ervin A. Gonzalez is a trial lawyer and partner at the Coral Gables-based law firm Colson Hicks Eidson. He is one of two Florida attorneys appointed to serve on the 19-member Plaintiffs Steering Committee in the multidistrict litigation surrounding the Deepwater Horizon BP oil spill. He can be reached at Ervin@Colson.com