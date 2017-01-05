Column: Hillsborough School Board should keep courtesy busing

Finding solutions to traffic gridlock in Hillsborough County is a team effort among numerous government entities. Unfortunately, the Hillsborough County School Board has failed our residents with its unwillingness to be a partner through its recent decision — in a 6-1 vote — to end what it terms "courtesy busing" for middle and high school students, that is, transportation for those who live within 2 miles of their schools.

Recently, the Hillsborough County Commission decided to allocate a robust percentage of year-over-year revenue growth toward transportation, a move that conservative estimates show will add about $600 million to transportation coffers over the next 10 years. The commission has been thinking innovatively in analyzing transportation solutions, such as a high-speed ferry making runs across Tampa Bay, in an effort to get more cars off the road.

In turn, I have vocally supported a close analysis of land use policy and its effect on our transportation infrastructure. While these, of course, are only first steps, we cannot afford to fall back.

Meanwhile, other government agencies have been doing their part as well. The Florida Legislature seems poised to support free markets and limit unnecessarily burdensome regulatory frameworks on the ride-for-hire industry. The Legislature and the Hillsborough Expressway Authority have teamed together to explore exciting new automated vehicle technology. Additionally, the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority and the Metropolitan Planning Organization — I am a member of both — are exploring fresh ways to improve our transportation network.

Yet the School Board has shown that it makes decisions in a vacuum, not considering the impact they will have on the community. By eliminating courtesy busing, it is moving backward on traffic congestion, and it could very likely be jeopardizing pedestrian safety for one of our most vulnerable groups: children.

Central to the discussion on solving our transportation problems has been a push for more and enhanced mass transit options. Buses are vitally important mass transit options, and school buses are no exception.

What the School Board has done is take a mass transit option off the table when we should be seeking to enhance our transportation options. Board members have taken a proverbial step backward. According to the School Board's own data, close to 6,700 students will be affected by the decision to eliminate courtesy busing. This means more than 6,000 more automobiles will be converging on many of our schools each morning and afternoon, further exacerbating traffic congestion or, worse, forcing students to walk along and cross busy corridors during the twilight hours.

The County Commission has had no time to react and tally the impacts of this decision because there was a lack of dialogue initiated by the School Board. I have asked county staff to analyze the impact of the decision, but this will take time. Yet the School Board plans to end courtesy busing at the end of this school year.

The School Board has expressed an interest in being a partner in finding transportation solutions in our county, most recently by requesting — and being granted — a seat on the MPO. It is time for the School Board to truly be that partner.

Perhaps the School Board will say that transportation isn't its core mission. If that is the case, why not eliminate all busing to schools, not just courtesy busing? Perhaps the School Board will point to its cash-strapped budget. I have to say that I am surprised that student safety is not a top priority for funding. Can it not find dollars to cut elsewhere other than at the expense of our kids' safety? Can it not turn over every stone in search of revenue in order to keep the courtesy busing program in place?

The Hillsborough County School Board should tighten its belt, look at the big picture and put kids first.

Stacy White is chairman of the Hillsborough County Commission and a former member of the Hillsborough County School Board.