Column: Investing in civil legal aid pays off

When Florida's business and philanthropic leaders invest in a cause, they expect strong performance and impactful results. A study released by the Florida Bar Foundation this week finds they're getting that when they help vulnerable Floridians gain access to the civil justice system.

The economic impact study revealed that every $1 contributed to one of 33 legal aid organizations statewide resulted in a positive impact worth more than $7 in 2015. That's pretty impressive, but it's not unexpected. Think about it. If people facing eviction or foreclosure can stabilize their living situation, or a single parent can secure past-due child support, or someone who wants to work can obtain the paperwork they need, the burden on social services and entitlement programs is reduced. Those positive benefits spread not just to their families, but through their entire communities.

Investments in civil legal aid resulted in more than $264 million in income for Floridians, the new study found. Meanwhile, the savings to the community from positive trends like reduced homelessness, fewer police calls and reduced burden on the court system resulted in savings of about $60.4 million. Avoided costs from domestic violence alone account for $6.9 million of that amount. Added to that was an economic multiplier effect of $274.8 million, according to the study conducted by the Resource for Great Programs.

Access to effective legal aid sets off positive ripple effects as neighborhood stability increases. Fewer evictions and foreclosures translates to lower crime rates and higher home values. Workers are more productive, families enjoy less stress, and so children's health and school performance improves, joblessness declines and the fantastic quality of life that we all want to enjoy in Florida is strengthened.

But here's the thing: Legal aid funding in Florida has fallen to its lowest level in 10 years. In 2010, funding from all sources was nearly $100 million. Last year it was significantly lower at $83 million, due in large part to the extremely low interest rates we've seen over the past eight years. The Florida Bar Foundation's primary source of funding, IOTA, or Florida's Interest on Trust Accounts program, has been hard-hit. Its revenues have fallen from $43 million annually to $5.5 million.

We all know that with challenge comes opportunity. Civil legal aid organizations must find ways to deliver legal services more efficiently and more creatively. The Florida Bar Foundation is leading discussions on rethinking the service delivery model to make it more consumer-friendly and technologically advanced. Bravo.

Diversifying the sources of funding for programs that provide access to justice will help secure their future stability. As a former president of the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division, and as a Florida Bar Foundation Fellow, I've made support for access to civil legal aid one of my personal priorities. I'm proud to be a part of the effort to improve access to justice for all in Florida. Strong leadership from the business and philanthropic community now will catalyze improved and expanded civil legal aid in Florida today and in the future. It's a great time to get involved.

Melanie Griffin is managing shareholder of the Dean Mead Law Firm's Tampa office, practicing in the firm's litigation department, focusing on employment, non-compete/non-solicitation, trust/probate and real estate litigation.