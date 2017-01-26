Column: Priorities for Florida's universities

When my wife and I dropped our children off at college years ago, we shared the excitement and apprehension of their new adventures. We wanted them to be safe, find friends, explore new passions and turn those passions into springboards to help them achieve their dreams.

Fast-forward a few years, and now I'm privileged to chair the Board of Governors, which oversees the State University System of Florida. January marks the beginning of my second year in this role, and I'm proud to say we're making progress on a number of initiatives that are consistent with what I wanted for my children back then and what I believe Floridians still want for their families today. These include initiatives on aligning degrees to meet the needs of the state workforce, elevating the State University System's research profile, increasing student access and affordability, and student safety.

Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, and robust law enforcement and mental health teams are a key part of that effort. University law enforcement officers in the modern era need more advanced crisis training and equipment. Mental health services, which can prevent tragedies from occurring, are also part of the equation. The portion of college students nationally seeking mental health services is up to 41 percent from 9 percent in 2006, outpacing the State University System's ability to keep up. During the 2013-14 academic year, nearly 4,200 visits to university counseling centers were classified as emergency or crisis visits. By shining a light on this crisis and requesting funding from the Legislature to address it, we are better positioning ourselves to meet these students where they are and make sure they have the services necessary to stay safe and succeed in a college environment.

We also want all of our students to be successful, and we're making great strides in this area. As a result of performance funding, students are increasingly graduating with degrees in high-need fields that provide them with the skills to engage in meaningful, productive work. By incentivizing universities to implement a number of creative strategies, we've seen science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degrees grow by 31 percent for bachelor's degrees and 17 percent for graduate degrees. That's a huge step in the right direction. Universities are also redoubling their efforts to match students with employment opportunities by investing in new tracking software and providing students with career coaches to help them progress toward their career objectives.

The State University System is also enacting a plan to become more competitive on research, a priority with enormous learning opportunities for our students and economic implications for our state. To take our State University System to the next level, we must recruit and equip talented researchers, strategically hiring "clusters" of faculty in areas of local, national and international importance. One good example of research's importance is a public health issue that impacts Florida: Zika. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded a $10 million grant to the University of Florida in partnership with the University of South Florida, Florida International University and the University of Miami to find solutions for stopping the spread of Zika. By leveraging the expertise and resources of these four prestigious institutions, Florida is poised to make the next major breakthrough in halting the spread of this disease.

Finally, we are working with the Florida College System to make sure our 2+2 program, a major pipeline of access to our universities, provides a seamless transfer for all students. We want to make it simple for those students to navigate the university system and succeed, streamlining the admissions process and assisting with the transition to a university. We have also set the goal of collecting information to determine why some associate's degree transfer students don't apply to a university, and why some are accepted but don't enroll. If we can implement solutions to address these issues, we'll have made significant progress toward increasing success for thousands of eligible Florida college students who want to pursue a university degree.

The State University System has come a long way in recent years, and we've done the homework to know what's necessary in order to move to the next level. By adding resources for security and mental health, aligning our degrees with the jobs in Florida's workforce, raising our profile on research and strengthening the coordination between our state colleges and universities, we are doing everything possible to position our students for success and make sure Florida's future continues to be bright.

Tom Kuntz is chair of the Board of Governors, which oversees the State University System of Florida.