Column: Scant evidence that housing vouchers reduce poverty

Poverty remains high even as jobs are returning. A recent Times editorial lamented the fact that more than one-quarter of young children in Hillsborough County are growing up in impoverished families. Nearly one-fifth of adults earn incomes below the official poverty line. Many new jobs pay less than enough to support families, and rental prices have risen sharply due partly to massive foreclosures this area suffered. Costs of child care can consume much of what low-wage workers earn.

Hard work and determination are not enough to fill those gaps, and charity cannot meet the challenge either. We need sound policies and wise investment of public spending. The editorial argues in favor of expanding rental vouchers that allow low-income families to move to wealthier neighborhoods with less crime, more intact families and better schools. However, vouchers for low-poverty neighborhoods will cost a great deal in a heated rental market. They will be accessed by few who are eligible, or in need. In the fight against poverty, results will be paltry at best.

There is admittedly a strong correlation between lasting poverty and life in low-income neighborhoods. Exposure to crime, gangs, drugs, low-performing schools and behavioral norms different from mainstream values are thought to perpetuate poverty across generations. This widely accepted argument was the rationale for demolishing public housing complexes, both in the Tampa Bay area and nationwide, under the federal HOPE VI program. That effort measurably failed to reduce poverty.

Beginning in the 1990s, HOPE VI relocated hundreds of thousands of very low-income people into private housing subsidized by vouchers. Evaluation research in most cities where this occurred (including work that my colleagues and I did in Tampa) revealed disappointing results. Relocation out of public housing did not provide improvements in employment, income or educational attainment. Although most were more satisfied with changed living conditions, they were materially no better off, and in some ways more disadvantaged. New locations posed challenges for transportation and access to social support. New neighbors often opposed their arrival, and sometimes worked to get them evicted.

More scientifically, a randomized experiment called Moving to Opportunity, or MTO, studied the specific value of relocating poor families into what were called "opportunity neighborhoods." In five large cities between 1994 and 1998, thousands of randomly selected public housing tenants received vouchers that could be used only where poverty rates were below 10 percent, compared with two control groups who either stayed in public housing or used vouchers to move wherever they wished.

Ten-year follow-up research found that families who moved to places that seemed to offer significantly improved schools and neighbors did no better economically than those who either stayed behind in public housing or used their vouchers in neighborhoods that proved highly similar to where they had lived before. These findings were very discouraging, another defeat for the belief that relocation out of "bad" neighborhoods provides opportunities to escape poverty. It seemed like the final blow to what had been a theoretically appealing idea. But it was not over yet.

The Times editorial cites recent work by Raj Chetty and Nathaniel Hendren, economists at Harvard who assert that MTO actually did work — that children in poor families assigned to the low-poverty neighborhoods earned higher incomes when they became adults. Statistically significant differences suggested that future benefits could be won by the next generation. They claimed that the earlier research failed because it was done too soon and did not separate young children from teens and adults. This new study has received huge publicity but too little scrutiny.

Statistical significance is too easy to achieve with such large numbers. Practical significance is a different matter. The finding about income improvement applied only to children who were 12 or younger at relocation. Their parents experienced no increase, and older siblings actually earned less as adults than their public housing counterparts. Youngsters who moved to the low-poverty neighborhoods were found to have earned average adult incomes that were just under $15,000 annually, compared with the public housing kids whose adult incomes averaged just above $11,000. The larger sum is still below the poverty line.

These are very weak and contradictory findings on which to base an expensive voucher program. What about families with older children? What about families left behind in what will be worse neighborhoods? Far better ways to use anti-poverty resources involve more good jobs, better public schools, affordable child care, and much smarter policing and courts.

Susan Greenbaum is a professor emerita of anthropology at the University of South Florida and former director of the university's Office of Community Engagement. She is also the author of "Blaming the Poor." She wrote this exclusively for the Tampa Bay Times.