Column: Solidarity with Syrians should not end with fall of Aleppo

Pro-government gunmen gather in east Aleppo on Friday. Some 50,000 people were forcibly evacuated from rebel-held areas of the city.

The 17-hour journey out of east Aleppo, Syria, was the most "inhuman situation" of Abdulkafi Alhamdo's life.

Alhamdo and 100 others had spent hours in the freezing cold on Dec. 18, waiting for a convoy of green buses to escort them from their home. They expected the drive to Aleppo's western suburbs to take half an hour, but their buses inexplicably stalled at a government checkpoint just outside east Aleppo for hours.

Dozens of children — including Alhamdo's infant daughter — cried endlessly because they were hungry; their parents' eyes welled with tears because they couldn't feed them.

Alhamdo, who recounted his experience in a series of voice messages to a group of journalists on WhatsApp, said he pleaded with Syrian Red Crescent volunteers to allow the children, unable to control their bladders, off the bus. Instead, he was silenced, and "they let the children … to make the bus as their toilet. They do everything there — over the luggage, over the people. And the smell of the bus was horrible."

The English teacher, whose messages from his final days in Aleppo went viral on social media, was one of about 50,000 people forcibly evacuated from the opposition-held part of Aleppo. The eviction was completed Thursday, giving Bashar Assad's regime full control over Syria's largest city for the first time in four years.

The Assad regime and Russian forces launched an assault on eastern Aleppo on Nov. 15, where an estimated 250,000 people lived under siege. The violent offensive spurred Americans to respond to cries for help. They shared messages from besieged English speakers, like Alhamdo, and organized displays of solidarity with endangered civilians. In Tampa, the refugee solidarity group Love Has No Borders organized an intimate candlelight vigil.

Even as Aleppo now fades from the headlines, we must not allow Syria to fade from our collective conscience.

Observers new to the six-year conflict sighed with relief as civilians were allowed safe passage out of eastern Aleppo. After all, they escaped with their lives after suffering months under a government-imposed siege that culminated in a "total meltdown of humanity" last week.

But the response among Syrians — those at home, and in the diaspora, like myself — was heartbreak and incredulity. How is it that global powers encouraged the forced displacement of civilians, a war crime under international law?

The decision by the people of besieged Aleppo to leave was forced, the alternative being death. In one of his final dispatches from Aleppo, activist Salah Ashkar said they were being "kicked out of their city" in response to asking for a free Syria without Assad.

"I am the son of Aleppo, the son of Syria. I will go out of Syria, and I don't want to. … I don't want to leave!" he said.

Days later, he "checked in" to Turkey on Facebook, using the hashtag #goodbye_Syria.

Ashkar's forced displacement was the result of an agreement brokered by Iran, Russia and Turkey, and it came in direct response to multiple other war crimes, including starvation warfare and intentional attacks on hospitals.

It is appalling and incomprehensible that the modern-day response to a war crime is another war crime. And it is the very reason global expressions of solidarity with Syrians should not end with the fall of Aleppo.

The Assad regime is expected to wage its next major battle in Idlib. The province in northern Syria is a stronghold for Syria's al-Qaida affiliate, making it a seemingly justifiable target, but an assault on Idlib will likely result in massive civilian casualties.

"Identifying which city comes next depends on which city contains the largest number of terrorists and which city provides other countries with the opportunity to support them logistically," Assad recently told Russian media outlets, according to the Associated Press.

But Assad has routinely labeled all his opponents, even peaceful protesters and the medics who treat them, as terrorists. Many of Syria's 7 million internally displaced persons have taken refuge in Idlib, which was one of the first territories seized from the regime by opposition fighters.

Idlib borders Turkey, which makes an Aleppo-style, regime-imposed siege nearly impossible. But like the civilians of east Aleppo, the people in Idlib will likely be bombed indiscriminately by regime and Russian aircraft.

We must continue to pay attention. Syrian civilians, who have been the biggest victims of Syria's war, are counting on us.

If we turn away now, it's only a matter of time before civilians in Idlib ask us to retweet their final goodbyes.

Maryam Saleh is a writer and lawyer from Tampa. She is also a graduate student at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.