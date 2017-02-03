Column: Why walls and bans weaken us

President Donald Trump has sowed confusion and shock with his new executive orders banning all refugees and travelers from seven Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The orders are temporary. Yet those provisional orders, along with Trump's proposed wall at the Mexican border, may be some of the most lasting accomplishments of his presidency. Historically, walls and refugees have served as powerful symbols, shaping public perceptions of our nation's immigrants and citizens. They have also deeply affected our nation's values and foreign policy commitments.

But history suggests that Trump's wall and his bans on travelers and refugees will not accomplish any of the things he has promised. They will not make America safer or reduce the flow of drugs across our southern border; they will not reduce the number of undocumented people entering the United States or improve wages of American workers.

To the contrary, travel bans may make U.S. residents less safe by giving ISIS a recruiting boon. Meanwhile, walls benefit drug cartels and human traffickers by making it more profitable to smuggle people and goods into the nation.

Three decades of wall-building and militarization at our southern border have failed to stop undocumented people from entering the nation. Walls have failed because migrants circumvent them with ladders, tunnels and ingenuity — and because fences ignore how nearly half of all undocumented people enter the United States: by airplane, legally, with visas that then expire.

U.S. refugee policy has been far more successful in defining a sweet spot between America's strategic and humanitarian interests. Since 1950, America accepted more than half of the world's refugees, cementing our country's reputation as a humanitarian beacon for oppressed peoples. Refugees also furthered U.S. diplomatic goals, helping America fight the Cold War. Trump's temporary ban on all refugees undermines that hard-earned reputation and threatens the nation's strategic interests in Iraq and Syria. The travel ban criminalizes the very men and women helping us fight ISIS in Iraq.

Given the foreign policy damage and widespread protest Trump's travel ban is creating and the negligible impact of walls on stopping migration, why is he so fixated on walls and bans? U.S. immigration history suggests one answer. Walls and anti-immigrant decrees succeed as symbolic acts, as forms of theater. Walls create the illusion that the nation is safe from invasion and that our borders are impermeable to "aliens."

Travel bans and walls also "succeed" by obscuring how our immigration laws actually function. Trump might learn from President Franklin Roosevelt's then-popular refusal to allow the SS St. Louis to disembark in New York City in 1939. The boat, carrying a thousand Jewish refugees fleeing Adolf Hitler, was sent back to Europe, and most of the passengers died in death camps. That moral failure haunted American leaders for more than a generation.

Or Trump might ponder the fate of Operation Vanguard in 1999. Using employer records, U.S. immigration officials targeted thousands of immigrants working in Nebraska meatpacking plants with deportation, separating hundreds of U.S.-born children from their parents and dramatically disrupting the meatpacking industry. Facing mounting economic losses and a humanitarian crisis, officials quickly heeded calls from Republican businessmen and abandoned the operation.

But most Republican leaders are not likely to oppose Trump's wall or refugee bans, because they benefit from the hypocrisy at the heart of our immigration law. Many large employers depend on undocumented workers, preferring them to citizens because they have fewer rights and are deportable if they unionize. Most refugees, in turn, vote Democratic and are dismissed by Republican leaders. And so even fiscally conservative folks like House Speaker Paul Ryan have just promised to help fund the $20 billion boondoggle that is Trump's wall. Rather than regulating the flow of goods and people across our southern border, Trump's wall will function as a public art project, a chauvinistic piece of propaganda that future migrants spray-paint on their way north. Likewise, Trump's refugee ban sounds tough but weakens the nation.

Symbols matter. Rather than seeing sovereignty as a wall, political leaders would do better to remember our nation's immigration history. America has been strongest when it humanely regulates transnational migration, allowing refugees into the country and linking national and humanitarian interests. For years, the Statue of Liberty has stood as an icon of a confident America, one that shelters the oppressed and welcomes immigrants' contributions. Walls and bans, by contrast, weaken the foundations of what has always made America great and secure: its promise of hope and freedom to a world sorely needing both.

Gunther Peck is an associate professor of American history at Duke University and at Duke's Sanford School of Public Policy who specializes in U.S. immigration history.