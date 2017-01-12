David McKalip: Empower patients, not government, after Obamacare

The patient-physician relationship is the basis of good health and medical freedom.

The Republican-led Congress and President-elect Donald Trump should restore this relationship after substantial erosion under programs implemented by Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush since about 2005. Both implemented intrusive cookbook medicine and rationing programs under the guise of "quality, value and transparency."

Under these so-called "value-based purchasing" programs, government bureaucrats and insurance company actuaries create a one-size-fits-all approach for patient care. They place financial and professional penalties on doctors and hospitals that don't meet their spending and "best practices" goals. For example, in 2005 government programs established that hospitals would be financially penalized if they did not give beta-blockers to all patients who had a heart attack. The hospitals dutifully complied for years, punishing doctors who dared to practice patient-centered care rather than cookbook medicine.

It turns out that government had to stop the cookbook guideline when they found that heart failure patients who got these medications would go into shock, with some deaths occurring due to the guideline. Nevertheless, the hospitals received a good four- or five-star quality rating for following these bad practices.

Medical science has found that compliance with guidelines has produced little to no benefit for patients. Guideline compliance has helped save money for insurance companies and government programs by controlling what care patients receive while causing other harms to patients.

Doctors have been shown to avoid the riskier patients to achieve the best quality rating — disproportionately hurting the poor and very ill who have decreased access to care. In addition, doctors and hospitals are diverting time and financial resources away from patient care and into massive computerized health records and activities to meet government guidelines. If you have ever been frustrated by the time doctors and nurses spend looking at computers rather than talking to you, this is the reason.

Tom Price, the president-elect's nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services, routinely railed against these intrusive pay-for-performance programs when he was in Congress fighting against Obamacare. Unfortunately, Price then joined an overwhelming bipartisan majority in both houses to pass legislation which implemented the Obamacare intrusion directly into Medicare. Now Medicare patients are faced with the cookbook and rationing programs, and their doctors are pressured to comply to avoid up to a 27 percent payment cut. The program includes a "resource use" score that will pressure doctors to avoid prescribing more expensive tests and treatments to their patients, even if needed.

A Medicare patient with a very painful, arthritic knee can expect that the doctor will be more likely to send him to physical therapy or to get a cane rather than getting an expensive knee replacement. If doctors don't, they will have a lower rating and face a substantial financial loss. This places the doctor's well-being before that of the patient's and breaks the vital trust required in the patient-physician relationship.

Over time, the portion of the doctor's rating devoted to "quality" (determined by the insurance company or government) goes from 50 percent initially to 30 percent in 2020, placing more emphasis on cost. Doctors will work to make sure they have four or five stars when the government puts their name in the newspaper or on their website. Those with lower star ratings will be improperly viewed by the public as lower quality, when in fact they are more likely to be focusing on their patients' needs rather than measures designed to save money for insurance companies or government programs.

There are better ways to save money as we repeal and replace Obamacare. They are based in empowering patients to shop for lower cost, higher quality care that responds to their needs. Patients can shop since most patient interactions occur in non-emergency situations. Strengthening tax-free health savings accounts would empower patients to shop for a $350 MRI in the community, rather than a $1,200 version at the hospital. Better yet, patients may be encouraged to ask their doctor why they even need one at all.

Other cost-cutting measures include interstate insurance purchasing, fewer mandated insurance benefits people don't want and price transparency. Control of costs by patients and choice in a competitive health care economy will do more to raise quality and lower costs than any centrally planned health economy. Lower costs would help the poor the most. That will take the benefit of health reform away from insurance companies and government programs and focus the benefit where it belongs: for patients.

David McKalip is a St. Petersburg neurosurgeon and president of the Florida chapter of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.