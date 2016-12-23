Henderson: Christmas memories last longer than presents do

Luanne Lee of Tampa helps her 3-year-old granddaughter, Layla Thomas, with a gingerbread house during a fundraising event at the University of Tampa earlier this month. As much as anything, Christmas is about the good times and the laughter. [ANDRES LEIVA | Times]

Relax, OK?

If you are stressed out about Christmas dinner, stop. The feast will be fine. If you're traveling, you will make it on time. And if traffic is bad and you're a bit late, oh well. You have enough worry in your life. One of the best days of the year shouldn't add to that.

After all, despite what the sale inserts and TV ads tell us, this day celebrates a man who was born in a horse barn and laid in a feeding trough. When that child became an adult, he hung out with people who society forgot. He told the rich man to sell what he had and give it to the poor.

I doubt his highest priority today is whether the corn casserole is overdone or the turkey needs to bake for another hour.

So, let's play a little game: What gifts did you receive last Christmas?

Tick-tock, tick-tock.

That's a trick question because there really isn't a wrong answer.

Maybe you can recall instantly what was inside some of the boxes you opened, or maybe (like me) you need to think on it a little bit. Even if the memory of your last Christmas haul escapes you though, fret not. You're not losing it.

The memory of where you were will last much longer than what you received from under the Christmas tree. That's the truth I think we all learn eventually about this day.

Maybe you were lucky enough to have a Hallmark Christmas with family around a big table and lots of food and good cheer. Maybe kids were squealing with delight as they tore open boxes. Or maybe you had to work and settle for a phone call from loved ones.

Maybe you were a soldier on duty far from home. Perhaps it was the last Christmas you got to spend with a loved one who now is gone. It could have been the first one you spent with your new wife, husband or baby.

No matter the situation, each memory is special.

Christmas comes at the end of the year and celebrates new life. It is the perfect time to both reflect and look ahead.

I don't know about you, but I think about the good times and the laughter. Gifts? I already have so many – a loving wife, two great sons, and sometime next year we'll add a daughter-in-law.

Today, we'll all gather 'round the dinner table and tell the same stories we've told for years. No one will mind because the person telling the story is more important than what they're saying.

I'll also reflect on times before I was married with kids, when my family was scattered and I was working with other souls that day to help put out a daily newspaper. Christmas dinner was whatever we brought to share in the conference room.

I was lucky enough never to be traveling for business on Christmas Day, but a lot of people can't say the same.

I always thought it was crummy, for instance, when the National Basketball Association scheduled multiple games and turned Christmas into just another day on the schedule. I'll raise a toast to those whose holiday was disrupted because of the whims of network TV executives and greedy sports commissioners.

I'll also raise a glass to absent friends — too many in the past year.

Sure, I like opening brightly colored boxes on Christmas morning. But on this day, I also like to go to church — it is Sunday — and I like the gift of Christmas afternoon and evening as much as the morning.

So just chill and remember the best gifts won't be under your tree. Those are the ones you remember most.

Merry Christmas.

Contact Joe Henderson at joehtampa@gmail.com