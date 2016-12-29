Henderson: Take 2017 one breath at a time

Welcome to the day of extravagant promises, an unpainted canvas known as New Year's Day.

You didn't hear this from me, but even if we keep our vow to lose 20 pounds and train for a half-marathon, most of us eventually will find those missing pounds stocked next to the cold cuts in the refrigerator.

Blame it on the ancient Babylonians. Historians tell us they were the first to make New Year's resolutions, promising their gods to lose weight, cut out sweets, and stop engaging in political rants at holiday gatherings.

Fun fact: According to ancientcivilizationslist.com — yes, there actually is such a website — the literal meaning of the word Babylon is "confusion." That seems oddly appropriate as we resolve to head bravely (maybe) into 2017.

To reduce the confusion, I have whittled my resolution for the coming year to this simple rule: Take it slow.

I can do that.

If I also drop a few pounds, great. Maybe this is the year I'll try to eat a little smarter and train for that half-marathon (uh, no … scratch that).

Mostly, though, the just-departed year left us only with an essential truth: Eventually, we all run out of days.

I attended more funerals in 2016 than I care to remember.

The world also lost celebrities and people who made an impact. It stung on the day John Glenn died, for instance. I can remember sitting in my sixth-grade classroom when Glenn blasted into space aboard Friendship 7 and took three trips around the planet. No American had done that before.

The man was a brave dude.

But my older sister also was brave when doctors told her a little over a year ago there was nothing more they could do. The same goes for my brother's wife in her battle with cancer.

There were friends I laughed with and worked beside who aren't here now, and that seems weird. Other friends had to deal with their own losses and problems, but through that I discovered something I didn't fully appreciate before. It helps when people care enough to say something nice, pick up the phone, or write a note.

As a nation, we got away from that in 2016. We let politics define us. We grew to despise people who didn't see the world through our prism. That's the first thing we must get past.

I have a lot of friends who supported Donald Trump and they're still my friends. If Trump is as good for the country as they predict, well … I'll be surprised, but happy. If he is as bad as I and others fear, we'll vote him out in four years.

There I go getting ahead of things again. I wonder how many todays slipped through my hands while I was focused on tomorrow. Most of the time, those things never turn out like you think they will anyway.

So, I resolve to live one breath at a time in 2017.

I resolve to appreciate the people around me and to tell them so. I resolve not to take tomorrow for granted. I resolve to spend more time at the beach and the park, and maybe to take a vacation to someplace exotic that I haven't been and learn some things I didn't know.

In 2016, a lot of people took a turbulent ride over bad road.

No more.

Let it be resolved: laugh. Take walks. Visit a shut-in. Turn off the talk shows once in a while and read a book. Call someone you haven't spoken with since forever. Take long lunches.

This year has 365 days and they pass by one at a time. Each one is a 24-hour gift. Make 'em count.

Oh, and lose 20 pounds.

Just kidding. Happy new year.