Lemieux: President Trump should be bold

Te United States will take an historic step Friday as outsider Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th president. Not since Americans picked former General Andrew Jackson in 1828 has America made such a bold choice for the nation's highest office. That election, perhaps as foreshadowing last year's, was one of the most contentious in U.S. history. The unprecedented mudslinging between Jackson and incumbent President John Quincy Adams was so caustic that it likely led to the death of Jackson's wife, who was anguished by the attacks on her and her husband.

The transition period between this election and inauguration has had its ups and downs. Trump has made excellent picks for his Cabinet with selections like James Mattis for secretary of Defense and Betsy DeVos for secretary of Education. Rex Tillerson for secretary of state is an outside-the-box choice which speaks to Trump's ability to seek talent from unconventional places.

The tweeting attacks, however, are below the dignity of the office Trump is about to assume. Attacking a civil rights icon such as Rep. John Lewis of Georgia on the holiday weekend celebrating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is not a wise use of political capital.

What has happened through the election and up to the inauguration is ultimately, however, not very important. Friday marks the beginning of a new administration and the American people are hungry for change. Trump ran on a platform of repealing Obamacare, creating jobs, cutting taxes and stopping illegal immigration. Now he and the Republican-led Congress must deliver.

Obamacare should be repealed and replaced at the same time within the first 100 days. Delay in a new plan will cause chaos as up to 20 million Americans worry about whether they have coverage and insurance companies cancel their programs before a replacement is put in place. When the Affordable Care Act is scrapped, it should not be replaced with "Obamacare light." The American health care system is broken. Prices are far higher than they should be due to the third party payer system. Republicans should eliminate the insurance-based exchange for a system where consumers are given funds in health saving accounts to purchase health care in the market place through more customized insurance or direct payment to providers. Adding more consumer participation will increase price shopping and reduce costs. It will also increase customer service.

Is there a worse customer service experience than going to see your doctor? Two examples of how a market based approach to health care has succeeded are lasik and cosmetic surgery. Both have improved in quality and dramatically reduced in price because consumers deal directly with their doctor.

On tax cuts, the president and Congress should be bold as well. Incremental reductions in tax rates are not enough. A flat tax at 17 percent for corporations and individuals like the one Steve Forbes has been suggesting for years would give a huge boost to the economy, and by one report, raise GDP to 7 percent. That is a far better job creation plan than engaging in a trade war with China.

On immigration, the border should be secured, but that is only half the issue. America needs a vibrant legal immigration system to recruit the best and brightest. Think medical research, engineering, computer programming as areas where we can recruit superstars. Everyone wants to be here, we should take advantage to our benefit.

The American public pulled a big lever in choosing Trump to be president. They do not want business as usual. If the new president is successful in bringing about bold improvements, politicians of both parties will rush to his side. If he is not, Americans will look for an even bigger lever to pull the next time they enter the voting booth. Good luck, Mr. President. We are all counting on you.

George LeMieux served as a Republican U.S. senator, governor's chief of staff and deputy attorney general.