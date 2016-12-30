Political talent waiting in the wings

Thank goodness 2016 has finally passed and we are well rid of all the cheesy political brochures filling up the mailbox, the nagging telephone calls from pollsters and those endless, ceaseless, mind-numbing commercials decrying how one pol or another is Lucifer in Beelzebub's clothing.

Now we can finally get onto the more important business of idly speculating who is going to run for what in 2018.

But first a few hellos and farewells.

The past year saw the rise of some new faces on the Tampa Bay political scene, most notably the surprising victory of Andrew Warren over long-serving Mark Ober to become Hillsborough State Attorney. And veteran political activist and mass transit supporter Pat Kemp was elected to the Hillsborough County Commission.

Of course now all the chin-rubbing will begin to guess what Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn is going to do, as Rick Scott vacates the Florida governor's mansion in 2018, possibly taking on incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

Buckhorn would likely confront Republican Agriculture Secretary Adam Putnam. Both men are terrific retail politicians, although Putnam enjoys broad name recognition across the state. And Buckhorn might find himself challenging out-going U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham in a Democratic primary, a chore made even more problematic since Graham: A) has proven she can win red north Florida votes and B) her father, former U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, a much admired figure in Florida politics, is sure to play an active role should his daughter decide to run.

Let us also not forget that personal injury lawyer John Morgan, who has greater name recognition across the state than "Florida," is also pondering a gubernatorial run.

To be sure, transportation issues were at the forefront of the region's civic life in 2016. And once again Tampa Bay did what it does oh so very well when the question of confronting our sclerotic traffic grid arises. We talk the living daylights out of it. We chatted. We debated. We argued. We had community forums. We had town hall meetings. Nowhere does the wording: "Blah, blah, blah, yada, yada, yada" have greater resonance than the mass transit back and forth.

We did see the beginning of ferry service between Tampa and St. Petersburg, as if someone finally noticed all the water between the two cities and that it might be a good idea to use it to get back and forth.

But before we entirely turn the page on 2016, it might be worth noting a few names to watch out for in the future. These are candidates who might have lost their elections, but it is hoped (at least in this space) that a number of them will consider coming back for another try.

Transportation advocate Brian Willis, a smart, articulate lawyer, lost his bid for a county commission seat to Kemp. But he has a vision for this community and a lot of talent to offer for future consideration.

Rena Frazier, too, lost her campaign for the Florida House to Republican Ross Spano and has since gone to work for Warren. But Frazier also represents the potential for the Democratic Party to begin to build some bench strength with a new and younger generation of future leaders.

The same holds true for Frazier's opponent in the Democratic primary, Brandon teacher Naze Sahebzamani (sure it's tough to spell, but you sure remember it). Sahebzamani is another young Democrat who hopefully will not let her defeat discourage her from considering another run for something. School board, perhaps?

And Democratic Bob Buesing, a good and decent man who was subjected to a sleezy smear campaign by his Republican opponent for the Florida Senate, Dana Young, shouldn't give up on elective office.

Lastly, Kevin Beckner, a smart, able, effective former Hillsborough County Commissioner, ran a less than noble campaign in a failed bid to unseat Hillsborough Clerk of the Court Pat Frank. It was a mistake.

But Beckner is a young man and savvy enough upon self-reflection to know he could have run a more dignified race against a community political icon. And it is hoped he, too, makes a return to public office someday — a bit older and a bit wiser — and a voice very much needed in our political life.