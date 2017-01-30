Ruth: A failure at understanding grading system

Missed it by that much — a mere 55 years or so.

And yes, by cracky, I'm about to have an old fogy moment.

It seems the Pinellas County School District recently implemented an entirely revamped grading system to ensure that if you know the color of an orange you are pretty much guaranteed a Phi Beta Kappa key.

According to the new rules, if a budding scholar receives between a 66 and 100 on U.S. history and/or U.S. history honors "common exams," that's good enough for a grade of A. Then the district really toughens up for subjects like biology, where students must score no worse than a 70 to capture that coveted A. Oh, the Hogwarts School intellectual rigor of it all. Do all these 66 percenters get a trophy and a piece of pizza too?

How hard is it for anyone with a scintilla of knowledge about American history to do better than a minimum A score of 66? Does the test include tricky questions such as: A) Who is buried in Grant's Tomb? B) Who is the Lincoln Memorial named after? and C) Fill in the blank: The United States of ____.

This might require an all-nighter.

If only this yellow brick road to academic excellence had been around when I was a young pupil. As a matter of fact, yes, that Rhodes Scholar invitation would be lovely, thank you very much.

Instead, I was hounded by grim-faced nuns who were obsessed with insisting their students learn stuff. This posed a considerable problem since my interest in education was somewhat wanting.

I was a superb student when it came to such daunting subjects as lunch, recess, flipping baseball cards, staring out the window and pining for Judy Graf. The other stuff — arithmetic, grammar, Bible study, English — not so much. I even earned D's and F's in penmanship and spelling.

Each grading period, I would either hide my report card in a closet or at times toss it in the sewer (where, frankly, it belonged) until my treachery would eventually be discovered. The women of God were not amused. The Sisters of the Blessed Waterboarding were needlessly preoccupied with this silly notion of awarding grades based on the progress one made in various subject areas. My parents were even more distressed, burdened as they were with the realization their son was an idiot.

Had I been matriculating in Pinellas County schools, I probably would have leap-frogged from third grade to high school. Alas, in my time more than a half a century ago, I flunked fifth grade and had to endure the charms of the nuns for an additional year. Things got better, even though Judy Graf eventually dumped me. Why? Why? I obviously had so much potential.

In trying to explain how a grade of 66 represents an Age of Enlightenment for Pinellas school officials, Dan Evans, the district's executive director of assessment, accountability and research told the Tampa Bay Times' Colleen Wright, "This says that the kids who have A's in history are representative of the kids who on the final would've been between a 66 and a 100. We want the knowledge that you showcase on a final (to) be representative of what other 'A' kids represent."

I've read that quote over and over again and I still have no clue what Evans is talking about. But then again, I barely got out of kindergarten, where I majored in finger-painting.

There is a somewhat larger issue here: the idea that by lowering the bar so low on the "common exam" the school district is essentially giving short shrift to the teaching and more importantly the comprehension of American history.

How a bare-bones grade of 66 signifies any remote understanding of American history befuddles me. But then again, I don't have the advantage of being a highfalutin executive director of assessment, accountability and research. Good grief, I'm 67 years old and I still have never figured out the whole algebra thing of adding, multiplying and dividing letters of the alphabet.

Still, you could make a rational argument that American history ought to be held in higher regard.

Consider what could happen to a society that is illiterate about its history, a culture that never really was taught about the cornerstones of its birth and its past.

Why, a population disconnected from its history might be easily led astray by a despotic leader who played upon the citizenry's ignorance and fears to manipulate public opinion.

I'm not suggesting that could ever happen. But you never know.