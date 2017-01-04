Ruth: A lesson in ethics

You can't say Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives don't have their priorities in order.

Ethics? We don't need no stinking ethics. You start expecting our elected grifters in Congress to stop behaving badly? No more foreign retreats at someone else's expense. No more gifts of appreciation. No more cronyism. Then this quaint notion of "public service" becomes just a job requiring one to be serious and responsible. Where's the fun in that? Or the profit motive?

The 114th Congress of these United States had a well-earned reputation for being less productive than an inmate in solitary confinement. These folks took more vacations than the Kardashians.

So it was a thing of inspirational beauty that House Republicans reported for duty to decisively act on a bold, visionary, landmark piece of legislative balderdash by voting to make it more difficult to investigate House members who may have more grease in their palms than their crankshafts.

Defying House Speaker Paul Ryan, Republicans moved to geld the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent agency created in 2008 in the wake of numerous scandals that reviews allegations of wrongdoing before referring cases to the House Ethics Committee. The vote by these profiles in silage was also done in secret. What might we call this? A "Give me liberty, but I would prefer a first-class plane ticket" moment.

Talk about being tone deaf and myopically blind to the optics of making it more difficult to catch them in the act of being on-the-make politicians. After all, this was a legislative body renowned for a work ethic rivaling the Easter Island statues. And before the 115th Congress was formally convened, the very first order of business on the agenda for House Republicans was to covertly vote to hamper the work of an agency charged with investigating corruption among its ranks.

Within hours of attempting to transform the Office of Congressional Ethics into little more than a Wal-Mart greeter, the ensuing hue and cry coming from the media, constituents and even President-elect Donald Trump quickly led to a mulligan of morons.

A second vote was quickly taken to restore the work of the Office of Congressional Ethics until, of course, House Republicans can figure out how to conspire to kill the agency when nobody is looking.

Trump's criticism of the House Republicans was noteworthy, especially since once of his chief factotums, Kellyanne Conway, had supported the move to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, telling Good Morning America, "We don't want people wrongly accused." This from the campaign manager for a presidential candidate who irresponsibly accused Ted Cruz's father, Rafael, of being in cahoots with Lee Harvey Oswald to assassinate John F. Kennedy, stirred anti-Islamic hatred by falsely claiming Muslims danced in the streets of New Jersey after the 9/11 attacks, and promised to imprison "crooked" Hillary Clinton.

It is undeniably true that elections have consequences. And perhaps one of the more unseemly results stemming from the 2016 elections is that we have entered into the politics of pettiness.

Instead of crafting a legislative agenda, House Republicans connive first to give themselves a "Get Out Of Jail" card that only showed up Speaker Ryan as unable to control his own feckless GOP caucus before being forced to issue an Emily Litella "Never Mind" mea culpa.

Then again, declasse paybacks tend to flow from the top.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that days ago the president-elect took time out from preparing to become the leader of the free world to order minions at one his Florida golf courses to physically escort Harry Hurt, the author of a critical Donald Trump biography, off the property. Never mind that Hurt was preparing to play a round of golf as the guest of David Koch. Yes, one of those Kochs.

And let us not forget the commander-in-tweet-elect's New Year's Eve message: "Happy New Year to all, including my many enemies and those who fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love."

Dignity, always dignity.

Little wonder, considering their Mr. Dithers Mar-a-Lago role model, that House Republicans would seize upon the election results to flex their inner pettifogging peevishness.

A new year, a new Congress, a new presidency begins, perhaps giving a new resonance to Teddy Roosevelt's favorite word: bully.