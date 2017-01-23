Ruth: A peace accord for Trump and the media

Perhaps the best way to look at this is to acknowledge that Donald Trump is really the president of the Potemkin Village of America, where all the men (especially one of them) are good-looking and all the media are reckless shills for the truth.

By now you are probably familiar with the dust-up between the press corps and the newbie commander-in-grief over how many people showed up to watch Trump take the oath of office. Aerial photographs comparing the 45th president's crowd size paled somewhat to the throngs in attendance for Barack Obama's first inauguration.

This simply wouldn't do. Trump sent out his Beltway Bob, press spokesman Sean Spicer, to petulantly refute the truth of the crowd size, as if the president of the United States has nothing better to do with his time.

Spicer, who appears to have more anger management issues than Jack Nicholson in The Shining, insisted the crowd was the "largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period" even though the claim has been widely debunked. This was like watching Saturday Night Live's weasely lawyer Nathan Thurm arguing that smoking is good for you.

And that eventually led to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, who is well on her way to becoming the Tokyo Rose of the Potomac, insisting on the Sunday news shows that Spicer was spot-on accurate just as long as you don't get all discombobulated by silly things like reality.

Conway blithely made the point to NBC Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd that all Spicer did was present "alternative facts." After all, Spicer is only the president's spokesman. Why get all carried away with senseless flaps over credibility?

Indeed, Conway became so irritated with Todd's efforts to get her to address Spicer's fib-a-palooza, she darkly hinted that perhaps the White House might have to "rethink our relationship here." Translation: "You're going to love the new press briefing room — in Guantanamo Bay.''

Still, it's very early the Trump era. It's not too late to mend fences between a president who apparently thought all those stars representing CIA officers who have died in the line of duty were really for him, and the reporters covering the White House.

Let's be realistic. As long as journalists continue to make mischief by quoting Trump whenever he accuses the intelligence community of acting like Nazis, or dashes off yet another Twitter attack of Meryl Streep or Rep. John Lewis, the Cold War between the Oval Office fabulists and the purveyors of facts will never thaw.

The solution is obvious. Give the president and his team all the fake news they want.

Really now, how hard would it be for the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and USA Today to print a few hundred special copies every day solely to be delivered to the White House and filled with glowing, cooked-up stories and editorials extolling the brilliance, the vision and the magnificence of the Trump administration?

Imagine all of the stories in tribute to the Caesar of the West Wing. All of Trump's favorite sports teams would always win. Every policy would be a stroke of pure genius. And everywhere the president went it would always be 80 degrees and sunny. And while you may think the Trumps are the first family to move into the White House in quite some time without a pet dog, you can't deny that unicorn grazing on the South Lawn is a thing of beauty.

The press briefing room could be filled with life-sized cardboard images of the reporters assigned to the White House, freeing up the real journalists to do their jobs. Does anyone remotely believe Sean Spicer would notice?

ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC could fashion favorable news programming pumped into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to be a daily, loving air-kiss to the president. Fox News, Breitbart News and the alt-right radio hucksters wouldn't have to change a thing.

Everybody gets what they want. Trump gets his hubris lovingly stroked. The news media avoids being marginalized while continuing to go about its work. And the American people would become better informed — that is if they care about crazy, nutty stuff like facts.