Ruth: Flap over Uber, Lyft showcases ineptitude, cronyism, dubious management at PTC

For many years, the stumblebum-infested Hillsborough Public Transportation Commission has been a twitching piece of bureaucratic roadkill in its death throes waiting for someone to please put it out of its misery. Or perhaps think of the PTC as the mouth-foaming Old Yeller of regulatory incompetence.

And at last it appears the PTC's final days might have arrived thanks to state Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, who has filed a bill for the coming legislative session to once and for all abolish this public embarrassment of paper-pushers.

Hillsborough is the only county in the state that established a separate agency, back in 1976, to regulate taxis, limos, tow trucks and some ambulance services — duties other jurisdictions across Florida managed to integrate within the normal organizational structures of local government. And this being Hillsborough County, of course, the PTC quickly gained a reputation for ineptitude, cronyism and dubious management practices.

It is entirely possible the PTC might have managed to survive as a relatively low-key backwater cog of local government overseeing cab companies and the like had it not been for the arrival of ridesharing upstart competitors Uber and Lyft in the marketplace.

The rideshare renegades challenged the old, moldy order of things with a different business model that threatened the public conveyance monopoly enjoyed by the cabbies and limo drivers. And that set off a war between the PTC against Uber and Lyft as the agency tried to impose regulation after regulation on the deep-pocketed rideshare companies.

You could certainly make an argument that requiring background checks, proof of insurance and vehicle inspections of the Uber and Lyft drivers was hardly unreasonable, even as their services garnered greater popularity throughout the county. Fair enough.

But then, soon-to-depart PTC Executive Director Kyle Cockream decided to start channeling his inner rideshare Stasi. The Inspector Clouseau of the PTC enlisted the help of the taxi and limo companies — the very entities he was supposed to be dispassionately regulating — to conduct an undercover sting operation against Uber and Lyft. The crack Cockream rideshare commandos would hire an Uber and Lyft driver only to have them delivered into the hands of PTC sleuths to receive a hefty fine. Brilliant.

The conspiracy between Cockream and his taxi/limo agents to undermine the rideshare companies hardly gave Uber and Lyft very much confidence they were dealing with an even-handed arbiter in the PTC. Apparently, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also was not amused and it has launched an investigation into Cockreamgate. And that, you might say, was the duplicity that eventually led to Grant's effort to rid Hillsborough County of the regulatory agency that couldn't shoot straight.

Grant's measure has support in the Florida Senate from newly elected Sen. Dana Young, R-Tampa. So it would certainly appear the future (or lack thereof) for the PTC would seem almost as dim as Kyle Cockream.

But this is the Florida Legislature where things aren't always as your might think.

The coming session also is expected to consider legislation removing local oversight of the rideshare businesses by imposing statewide uniform regulations as some 34 other states already have done. But the proposal could find itself in dire peril since it makes perfect sense, which is a rarer commodity in Tallahassee than glaciers.

Indeed, a previous effort to craft statewide ridesharing rules was blocked during the tenure of then-Senate President Andy Gardiner when the Republican Party of Florida received $150,000 from Paul Mears III, who is the president of Orlando-based taxi and limo service provider Mears Transportation and a pal of Gardiner.

Just how employable Kyle Cockream is after botching the PTC's relationship with the ridesharing companies and attracting the attention of the FDLE isn't clear.

Well, he could always become an Uber driver.