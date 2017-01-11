Ruth: Life not quite the same after mysterious turn of the door knob

Hearing your name being screamed out from the opposite end of the house is not the best way to wake up in the wee hours of the morning. No good was likely to come from this.

It took a moment to register that the Bombshell of the Balkans was in some kind of distress.

And hearing her yell that someone was attempting to break into our home was not exactly a Debbie Reynolds warbling "Good Morning" moment from "Singing In The Rain."

The Azalea of Athens rises early to work out in the family room adjacent to the garage. She often exercises to Jane Fonda's workout video from 1982 and since she has listened to the same Barbarella banter lo these many years, the Marigold of Macy's turns the volume off.

With her attention focused on the screen, she probably didn't notice Riley, the Spawn of Satan, who had been reclining quietly nearby watching his mistress leaping hither and yon, suddenly go on point facing the door to the garage.

And then she saw the door handle starting to turn.

As a tug of war ensued between the Sunflower of Sparta and whoever was behind the door. "Someone's trying to get into the house!" she cried out as I quickly slipped on a pair of shorts and ran to the family room. The tugging had stopped and I stepped into the garage expecting ... well I wasn't quite sure. But the intruder wannabee had taken off.

The entire event probably lasted no more than 90 seconds or so, more than enough to completely shake our sense of security in a home we uneventfully have lived in for 25 years. And yes, in case you're wondering, we had grown somewhat complacent believing we lived in a relatively safe neighborhood, where the only crime spree we had ever experienced was the theft of some golf clubs two decades ago. We had left the back door leading into the garage unlocked. It had never dawned on us ...

It does now.

The Tampa police officers arrived on the scene within minutes. A search of the area and around the house found nothing, although one officer spotted a coyote not too far off in the pre-dawn darkness. Coyotes. Oh boy.

We received several tips from the cops on how to better enhance our home security and they were all good ideas. We also learned having a dog who has grown into a mutant life form since we first adopted him from a rescue group just a few months ago has its advantages. Lucifer's soulmate has a growl/bark that would strike fear into The Terminator.

After all the excitement, the Daffodil of Dillard's had a question.

"Let me ask you something," she said. "I'm screaming at the top of my lungs that someone is trying to break into the house and you took the time to get dressed? Really?"

This was one of those moments where American pragmatism ran head-long into Greek passion.

I tried to explain that I figured if I had to engage whoever it was behind the door, perhaps having to chase after them, it might be a good idea to be wearing my slip-on canvas shoes.

"You know the ancient Greeks wrestled in the nude," harrumphed the Orchid of Olympus. If there is anything I've learned it is that over the course of almost 25 years of marriage to the Greek siren there are certain themes in domestic discourse best left unchallenged and this was one of them. And it is also why "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" may be a motion picture to you. But it is a biographical home movie to me.

In the days since our near brush with what could have been a very nasty situation, we have improved our home security. We also are thinking of getting Riley some voice lessons to deepen that canine baritone even more. Can't hurt.