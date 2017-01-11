Ruth: More overrated suggestions for Trump

You might think that in Donald Trump's hands a Twitter account is a weapon of mass prevarication. But you can't argue that when he is right about something, he's spot on.

Consider the president-elect's opinion of that hack, so-called thespian Meryl Streep, who if there was any justice in this world wouldn't be able to get a job as a disembodied Siri voice.

The other night, Streep was receiving some chintzy award at the Golden Globes ceremony for her — cough-cough — "lifetime achievement." Obviously, the folks who hand out this stuff never saw Mamma Mia.

Instead of simply saying thanks a bunch for the plaque and heading off to the after-party, Streep attacked Trump for being a bullying oaf who sneeringly mocked a disabled New York Times reporter. "It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter," Streep whined/acted. "Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back."

Memo to Streep: Calm down. It could have been much worse. The reporter could have been a former POW who had the ineptitude to get captured, which really annoys the future president.

Trump found a few spare moments to give Streep a piece of his tweet and pulled himself away from feuding with Rosie O'Donnell, belittling Arnold Schwarzenegger's Celebrity Apprentice ratings and comparing the professionalism of the nation's intelligence community to Austin Powers.

His small, delicate fingers racing across the keypad, the next leader of the free world dismissed Streep as "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood." Obviously, Trump has seen Mamma Mia.

But Trump was absolutely on target. Really now, take away Streep's eight Golden Globe awards, her 22 additional nominations, her three Academy Awards plus 16 other nominations, her honorary degrees from Barnard College, Harvard University, Princeton University, Yale University and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, then what?

Not much.

Forget about The Deer Hunter, Sophie's Choice, Silkwood, Out of Africa, Kramer vs. Kramer, Angels in America, Doubt, The Iron Lady and most recently Florence Foster Jenkins. What do you have? Nothing, that's what. You have a theatrical dilettante who couldn't get hired as the spokeswoman for 1-800-ASK-GARY.

Finally, someone had the courage of their shortcomings to call out some of these supposedly talented people for the huuuuge overrated frauds they are. And who better to undertake this task on behalf of a grateful nation than the uniquely qualified Donald Trump?

Here are some other ripe, low-hanging fruit of phonies for The Donald to expose.

Take Michael Jordan. Erase the more than 32,000 career points and six National Basketball Association championships with the Chicago Bulls and what's left? A glorified shoe salesman. Pathetic. And a Democrat, too. Even more pathetic.

And is there a bigger con man of American literature than Ernest Hemingway? You call that guy a "writer"? Did you ever see his penmanship? It's a wonder the title didn't come out as The Nose of the Killer Marshmallow. Hen-scratching, pure hen-scratching. So sad.

Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti? What a joke. You call that opera? Overrated? How about overweight? He was just a big fat guy who couldn't sing English, just because he was Italian. What kind of American is that?

Franklin Roosevelt? Many people at Breitbart News have told Trump that FDR was not a stand-up kind of guy. So it must be true. And please, Eleanor? On a scale of 1 to 10 she still doesn't even show up. On the other hand, there's Melania. Wouldn't she have been much better in Sophie's Choice? She wouldn't even have to fake the accent. It would have been great. Is there a better performer than Melania, the Mrs. Miniver of Mar-a-Lago? Now that's ACTING!

Will someone please spare us all this Great Wall of China propaganda? It's not great at all and if anyone knows great, it's Donald Trump. The Chinese wall is falling part. It obviously hasn't kept anybody out of China since Genghis Khan was in knickers. You just wait and see how the Grate Wall of Trump is going to look along the Mexican border. It's going to be built by engineering majors from Trump University. It'll be terrific.

And can we dispense with the inane notion that the overrated Albert Einstein was a smarter guy than Trump? Look at that hair. How could anyone take him seriously? You want a theory of relativity? Hire as many family members as possible to run the country. Now that's genius, believe me.