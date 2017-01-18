Ruth: Rideshare scandal keeps rolling with mystery of wiped cellphone

For all the intrigue, the sniping, the back-stabbing, the duplicity, perhaps what makes this story of bureaucratic finagling so bizarrely stupid is that the stakes were so relatively low.

And yes, by now you have probably figured out all this involved the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commissioner, local government's answer to Groucho Marx's rule over Freedonia.

It seems out-going PTC Director Kyle Cockream, who has been on a longer farewell tour than Cher, has now been caught up in a effort to play fast and loose with potential public documents on his cellphone, which appear to have mysteriously disappeared.

When we last checked in on the PTC and Kyle Cockream, the Rasputin of ridesharing, we were in the midst of a flap over an effort to impose greater regulatory oversight related to Uber and Lyft in Hillsborough County. On a scale of complexity this was not exactly the Iranian nuke deal.

It was then we learned that Cockream had cooked up a truly ditzy idea to conspire with the county's taxi and limousine drivers in a plot to pull off a sting operation against the rideshare renegades. Posing as normal customers, taxi and limo operatives would contact an Uber or Lyft driver and then have the ride end at a locale where PTC enforcers were waiting to issue a fine all for the crime wave of trying to make a living.

This was a bit like employing Publix spies to lure Winn-Dixie into a trap. No conflict of interest there!

But when Sarasota lawyer Andrea Flynn Mogenson filed a public records request to review the content of Cockream's cellphone records, a funny thing happened on the way to honoring Florida's Sunshine Law.

Only weeks before Cockream was supposed to hand over his PTC-issued cellphone to investigators snooping around the great Uber/Lyft conspiracy of dunces, it seems no records could be found prior to Sept, 2. Poof! Abracadabra! Vanished!

Magic acts, of course, are fascinating things. But this was no case of legerdemain, or even a matter of Cockream's dog eating his homework.

Rather, the PTC director was kind and/or dumb enough to supply the cause of his cellphone suddenly having attention deficit issues.

The Tampa Bay Times' Christopher O'Donnell has reported the PTC paid $2,994 to a Valrico firm, Data Specialist Group, to perform "Mobile Device Recovery" services. The invoice did not specify which phone the company worked with, but the bill was paid four days after Cockream's taxpayer cellphone was wiped clean. And that is a big no-no, since Cockream's phone records and text messages are considered public records.

Days ago, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Richard Nielsen ordered Cockream to provide forensic investigators access to an Internet backup account in an attempt to recover whatever was deleted from the phone.

Now you don't need to be Matlock to figure out the deleted material of Cockream's phone probably didn't involve text messages reminding the PTC director to pick up a quart of milk on the way home, or observations on the Tampa Bay Lightning's chances of making the hockey playoffs.

It is not unreasonable to speculate the now deleted communications are related to Cockream's witch hunt against the rideshare companies and his tawdry collusion with the taxi/limo firms to harass a competitor.

That was pretty dense.

It's even more idiotic to destroy potential evidence that is part of a formal investigation. Folks with badges have no sense of humor about this stuff.

Nevertheless Cockream has put himself in a legal pinch over — nothing, really. Ridesharing? It's not as if the advent of ridesharing businesses in the county marked the end of humanity as we know it.

Was it worth it? Was it worth it to conspire against Uber and Lyft? Was it worth it to play games with the public records laws of the state? Cockream better have the name of a good lawyer on speed dial — if it wasn't already deleted.