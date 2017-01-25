Ruth: Trump's obsession with election fraud

In the wake of President Donald Trump's insistence of widespread election fraud, sticklers for inane stuff like facts have noted there is absolutely no evidence of systemic attempts to rig the outcome of the vote.

None. Zippo. Bupkes.

And yet the president has gone ahead bigly and announced he wants a "major investigation" into the results of the 2016 election in which he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by about 3 million ballots.

So if the National Association of Secretaries of State (Republicans and Democrats), other election officials and myriad nonpartisan analyses, studies and research projects have all concluded that claims of massive voter fraud are utterly baseless, how is it possible the president of the United States still believes between 3 million and 5 million people cast a crooked ballot?

Let's not get carried away with reality when life on the planet Zircon 7 is so much more fun. As the commander in chief might well tweet: "WOW! This may be a FIRST in American history where the LOUDEST voice questioning the LEGITIMACY of Donald Trump's election to the presidency is — DONALD TRUMP. HUUUUGE!!!!"

Clearly, Trump has consulted a higher power. JoJo, his imaginary friend, perhaps?

If the president wants to relitigate the election results, so be it. He is the president after all, whether he likes it or not.

Still, Trump should be careful what he wishes for. Is this some Founding Father moment to get to the bottom of a nonexistent scandal? Or is this the behavior of a petulant egotist who cannot extract from his craw the reality that Clinton won the popular vote? Then again, suppose he is right? As that sage existential Florida philosopher Jeb Bush once famously uttered — Rut-ro!

The president of the United States of Brigadoon unilaterally has divined that some 3 million to 5 million people gamed the system to cast a ballot. And if Trump truly wants to prove that beyond a shadow of a doubt, then a recount would have to be conducted across the entire country to ferret out all this nefarious ballot casting.

Therein lies a problem. Trump is assuming all those millions of election scofflaws voted for Clinton, or at least not for him.

What if the Inspector Clouseau of the Electoral College finds out his close victories in Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania weren't kosher, tossing the results into Clinton's column? Oh boy!

And if millions of phony votes were indeed cast for either Clinton or Trump, wouldn't that also cast a pall over the campaigns for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House, governorships, statewide offices and even local elections?

Do we have an electoral mulligan? Or will drinking heavily until Jan. 20, 2021, simply have to do?

Trump has been obsessed with his unhinged insistence that the 2016 election would be and eventually was "rigged," with nothing to back up his claims except gazing into a mirror for inspiration.

Only days into his job as Trump's press secretary, poor Sean Spicer has found himself having to explain and defend the meandering impulses of the president. About the only job worse than Spicer's has to be North Korean President Kim Jong Un's barber. But not by much.

Spicer did his best to move on from the voter fraud allegations by arguing that any "investigation" into the unfounded claims was a low priority for a president focused like a laser on economic issues such as putting Americans back to work. Only hours later, Trump channeled/tweeted his inner Inspector Javert of the voting booth to order the resources of the U.S. Justice Department be dedicated to investigate nothing.

Yes, you're right. This is all so silly. Less than a week on the job and the president has dithered over the crowd size at his inauguration by falsely inflating the numbers of attendees and used the power of his office to begin an investigation into the 2016 elections simply because his onion-skin-thin feelings were hurt.

What happens at the next gathering of world leaders when Germany's Angela Merkel publicly disagrees with Trump over NATO, or the European Union, or the World Bank?

We don't want to know. But we can reasonably assume it will be — SAD.