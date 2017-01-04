Ruth: Thom Stork revived aquarium, counseled the powerful, and so much more

Cities cannot function without people like Thom Stork. To borrow New York Yankee star Reggie Jackson's great line, folks like Stork are the straws that stir the drink.

On paper, Stork, who died Tuesday at 68 after a long and tough battle against cancer, was the president and CEO of the Florida Aquarium, which he took from being a dreary fish tank with a gland problem to a successful tourist destination in downtown Tampa. He also served on numerous boards and a host of civic agencies like the Tampa Downtown Partnership, the Florida Tourism Commission, Visit Florida, Visit Tampa Bay and the Tampa Chamber of Commerce. That's what he did. It wasn't necessarily who he was.

He was by all accounts a marketing and promotional genius who could sell an anvil to a drowning man.

And he was my friend of more than 40 years

Dig deep into the social fabric of any community and you will find a coterie of people who serve as a sort of ex officio kitchen cabinet to the existing political/governmental structure. Over the years, Tampa has been fortunate to have a notable list of gray eminences to guide and advise the leadership of the community. Leonard Levy and his late brother George come immediately to kind. The late Fred Karl was often the go-to guy to step into a mess and help clean it up. The entire Shimberg family has been on every mayor's speed dial for decades. David Straz probably asserts more influence — before breakfast — on the affairs of the day than the entire elected collective of Hillsborough County over the course of the year.

Thom Stork, too, was one of those figures whose advice and wise counsel was sought out and heeded. Channelside wouldn't be the bustling Channelside of today were it not for the vision of Stork.

I was never a fan of the Florida Aquarium when it was first proposed by then Tampa Mayor Sandy Freedman. In its early days after opening in 1995, the facility bled money and attracted paltry numbers of visitors. That began to change somewhat with the arrival of the late Jeff Swanagan in 1998, who began to refocus the aquarium as an entertaining tourism destination.

Swanagan resigned in 2002. As I was leaving a local restaurant I ran into two aquarium board members. and reminded them they had a replacement 90 miles away at Sea World, where Stork was vice president of marketing, after having worked for many years at Busch Gardens. I rather doubt my advice was the deciding factor in Stork returning to Tampa since he would have been the obvious choice on anyone's list of candidates.

Stork built on Swanagan's efforts, adding new exhibits, while establishing the Florida Aquarium as a respected marine research organization.

That's a great business resume. But Thom, who stood out in a crowd with his trademark bowties, suspenders and saddle shoes, was also a good and decent man with a wry sense of humor. He was a doting grandfather with deep abiding compassion for people.

In November 2008, after I had been laid off as a columnist for the Tampa Tribune at 59, my job prospects seemed pretty much confined to sharpening lottery ticket pencils. Then Thom called.

He wanted to set up a lunch with various captains of industry with the idea of "rebranding" me. Ah, Thom, ever the marketer. It seemed like a fool's errand, but who was I to disregard Thom's offer of help, especially since my phone was hardly ringing off the hook.

At the appointed hour, I arrived at Thom's office to find only two place settings for lunch. After a bit of hemming and hawing, Thomas sheepishly smiled and said, "I didn't realize how universally disliked you were among the business community." Well, when you do what I do, you don't accumulate very many friends. But Thom was good enough. The lunch was lovely. The companionship was even better.

Thom was embarrassed, needlessly so. I've never forgotten his kind, thoughtful gesture.

Thom Stork was an influential, brilliant businessman who helped shape the future of this town. Those skills will be sorely missed. The loss of his laughter and humanity will be even more greatly mourned.

