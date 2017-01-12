Another voice: The shootout myth at the airport

In a delusional postscript to the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting last week that killed five people and wounded six, Republican legislators in Florida are proposing to allow the public to go freely armed into the unsecured parts of airports — all the better, the sponsors argue, to intercept the next random shooter in self-defense.

"There could have been the potential for people to protect themselves in that situation," said Jake Raburn, a state legislator, who supports allowing armed people in airport departure and arrival areas, outside of zones guarded by metal detectors.

Having citizens armed in more and more of the nation's public places, from schools to barrooms, has been a high priority of the gun lobby. Florida law currently bans even people with gun permits from carrying firearms in an airport's public places and places like courtrooms and college classrooms. But the gun lobby remains strong in Florida, where the nation's first "stand your ground" law loosened the restraints on self-defense for gun owners. The lobbyists have been pushing the vigilante fantasy of good shooters gunning down bad shooters, and that view has been embraced by President-elect Donald Trump, who ran with strong support from National Rifle Association.

Law enforcement officials, however, have been trying to fight this delusion. The Broward County sheriff, Scott Israel, who is in charge of security in the Fort Lauderdale terminals, said that inviting more guns into the airport greatly increases the risk to innocent lives. "It would hinder law enforcement by legally allowing potential active shooters to openly carry their deadly weapons right into airports to carry out their heinous attacks," he warned.

The Fort Lauderdale assailant flew in from Alaska with his weapon legally secured within his checked luggage. After arrival, he retrieved the luggage and began shooting. This raised basic questions of why passengers should ever be allowed guns on planes in any fashion. But that remains a federal issue.

The grim truth is that concealed-carry permit holders are rarely involved in stopping crime. But people with permits have been responsible for more than 900 deaths that did not involve self-defense over the last decade, according to the Violence Policy Center. Among these were more than 29 mass shootings, bringing carnage and tragedy like that which Fort Lauderdale witnessed last week.