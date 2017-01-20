Another voice: What's behind Chicago's surge in violence?

The picture of Chicago in much of the country — and even in much of the Chicago area — is a city awash in blood amid a surge in murder and other violent crime. "Is this a war-torn country?" asked candidate Donald Trump during a debate in September. Though the president is famously prone to hyperbole, the perception has a real basis — a spike in homicides to a level not seen since the 1990s. The question is: Why has it happened?

In an attempt to find answers, researchers at the University of Chicago Crime Lab have compiled a report, released Tuesday, with a wealth of data. One striking fact is that in December 2015, homicides were actually down from a year earlier. But the arrival of the new year flipped an invisible switch: Homicides in January 2016 soared by 67 percent over the previous January, and "each month that followed in 2016 saw more homicides compared to the same month in 2015." By the time the year was over, Chicago had recorded 58 percent more killings than it had in 2015.

The report says the increase is not unprecedented, and it left the homicide rate below what it was in the first half of the 1990s. Nor did it make Chicago the most dangerous city in America: Though the number killed here topped the charts, the homicide rate is lower than in smaller places such as St. Louis, Detroit and New Orleans. The sudden climb is comparable to what occurred in 2015 in Baltimore, Milwaukee and Washington, D.C. What makes Chicago stand out is that it has far more murders than the two largest cities, New York and Los Angeles, combined.

What's going on? The mayhem has left much of Chicago untouched. Of the 77 community areas, the crime lab report says, 31 saw either a decrease in homicides or no increase.

The jump in homicides did follow close behind several notable events: the release of the video showing the police fatally shooting Laquan McDonald, the launch of a Justice Department investigation of the Chicago Police Department, a new policy on street stops resulting from a city agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union and a decline in the number of stops.

Any or all of these may have had an effect, by emboldening criminals and causing cops to go "fetal," as Mayor Rahm Emanuel has said. But a healthy skepticism is in order. The McDonald video was shocking. But in 2014, New York had the video of a cop putting a chokehold on Eric Garner, who died as a result, and New York's homicide rate continued its long decline. And Chicago cops were aggressive enough last year to confiscate more guns than they had in 2015.

What can be said with some confidence is that better relations between police and residents of the most crime-ridden communities would foster more cooperation and less conflict, which in turn could help stem the violence. Whatever other changes are needed, that one should be a high priority.