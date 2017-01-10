Editorial: 15 confirmation questions for Trump's secretary of state pick

In addition to exploring Donald Trump’s policy aims, senators should examine Rex Tillerson’s lack of credentials, his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the conflicts he would bring to the office.

The Senate is expected to begin confirmation hearings today for Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated as secretary of state. In addition to exploring Trump's policy aims, senators should examine Tillerson's lack of credentials, his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the conflicts he would bring to the office. Here are 15 questions the Senate Foreign Relations Committee should ask:

1. Explain why you do or do not believe the United States should maintain its ongoing military mission in Afghanistan. Can the United States fight Taliban-inspired terror groups without maintaining a presence in the country?

2. Trump has vowed to craft a new military campaign against the Islamic State within 30 days. What is the political campaign to counter ISIS's recruitment and fundraising efforts, and the counterterrorism strategy for the United States and Europe?

3. Trump has opposed the nuclear deal with Iran. Would you renegotiate the terms, and if so, how would you get the other five partners to agree, keep Iran from fast-tracking development of a bomb and stop Israel from firing a pre-emptive strike?

4. How would Iraq policy change during the first term of a Trump administration? Do you envision a level of stability that would allow withdrawal of all U.S. forces in the near term?

5. You and Trump have been criticized as being too close to Putin. What are Russia's core geopolitical interests? How do they compare to ours? How do we contain Russian aggression in Europe and its expanding reach into the Middle East?

6. Explain your reaction to the assessment of U.S. intelligence that Russia hacked into U.S. computers with the goal of interfering with the election. How should the United States respond?

7. Assuming the cease-fire holds, what is the next step in Syria? Does Bashar Assad have a place in the government and what role should the United States and Russia play in ending hostilities and repatriating refugees?

8. Trump harshly criticized a recent U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. What would be the administration's policy on settlements, and does it support a two-state solution?

9. Trump has suggested that other U.S. allies — Japan, South Korea and even Saudi Arabia — might need to develop their own nuclear arsenals. Do you support nuclear proliferation, and if so, how would you keep these weapons from America's enemies?

10. Trump called the United Nations "just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time." What role do you see for the United Nations and other international institutions?

11. Explain why your position on the global deal reached in Paris to curb the emission of heat-trapping gases. What role should the United States take internationally to address climate change?

12. Trump has called the deal restoring diplomatic and some economic ties between the United States and Cuba as "weak." Would you renegotiate the agreement? Do you favor ending the embargo?

13. If you do not accept China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, how are you prepared to confront them? Does the United States need to expand its political and military presence in the Pacific?

14. How would Trump's threat to renegotiate existing trade deals and impose tariffs and other punitive measures against those suspected of competing unfairly complicate American diplomacy and impact U.S. businesses and consumers?

15. You recently cut ties with Exxon Mobil and arranged to put a retirement payout package into an independently managed trust. What further assurances can you offer that you will not put your business concerns before America's larger foreign policy interests?