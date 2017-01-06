Editorial: A duty to repair Jordan Park housing complex

When the St. Petersburg Housing Authority takes over Jordan Park public housing complex, it will inherit maintenance issues residents have been complaining about for months. The authority says it has a pending deal to acquire the 24-acre complex for nothing besides closing costs. But that is no bargain given the repairs that are needed.

The Housing Authority announced this week it is close to reacquiring Jordan Park. Built more than 70 years ago at Ninth Ave. S and 22nd Street, the deteriorating units were demolished in 2000 and rebuilt with federal funds. The Housing Authority retained ownership of the land while the developer, Jordan Park Development Partners, owned the buildings and was responsible for upkeep. But it became clear last summer that basic maintenance was being neglected. Rats crawled through kitchens and mold spread in bathrooms. News coverage brought outrage — and repair crews.

Months later, however, some residents are still suffering. Sylvia Norris, 64, had no heat during a recent cold spell. A repairman came to fix it, but then the water heater stopped working. A black film covers the wall where her old water heater used to be. A maintenance worker promised last summer to treat the wall and repaint, then never returned. At least, she says, the rats are gone.

The agreement requires the Housing Authority to maintain certain housing standards at the property and not punish residents who complain. Perhaps most hopeful is a provision that says the $400,000 that would have been paid in the sale must go toward repairs. That's really what matters to the people living there, not the name on the deed.