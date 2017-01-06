Editorial: Amazon, Macy's tell the story of Hillsborough's changing commerce

Changes in the world of commerce are playing out in stark relief from one end of Hillsborough County to the other. Up in northern Tampa, Macy's — the Manhattan-born, international retail giant, inheritor of proud former Florida brands like Maas Brothers and Burdine's — just announced it will shut its University Mall anchor store as it eliminates more than 10,000 jobs and closes 68 stores nationwide in the wake of a disappointing holiday shopping season.

Down in Ruskin, an Amazon fulfillment center that spreads across an area the size of 28 football fields has doubled its full-time work force to 2,500 since opening in September 2014 as more shoppers use their fingers rather than their feet to buy anything from an atlas stand to a zippered hoodie for delivery to their doorsteps.

This evolution in how Americans spend their money should inform how state and local government leaders spend taxpayer money on incentives to lure new job-creating businesses to the county.

For one thing, the death certificate was long ago signed on the shopping options in vogue when University Mall opened more than four decades ago. Enclosed, with a windowless exterior, encircled by acres of asphalt parking, the suburban mall was a place where — as the Washington Post has noted — you could go to enjoy air conditioning if you didn't have it at home.

The pendulum is swinging back to downtown areas that were sapped by the growth of the malls. Downtown, in fact, accounts for the lion's share of construction permits in the city of Tampa and likely will for some time with the $2 billion development project under way by Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and his Strategic Property Partners. The public component of this project — including infrastructure improvements and a new University of South Florida medical school campus — appears to be a wise use of taxpayer money.

While there may be only one downtown, the components of its resurgence — including a strong public-private partnership — can be replicated on a smaller scale across the county.

There is a cautionary tale in the experience of Temple Terrace, now on the hook for a budget-busting property purchase to create an elusive downtown that the private sector never embraced.

But there are other ways to create vibrant community centers that offer a mix of attractive uses, including living and working as well as shopping and dining. They promise to emerge in places like South Tampa's Hyde Park Village — and, ironically, at the home of the soon-to-be-shuttered Macy's.

The Big Store may be out at University Mall, but Mimmy's Dog House is in. Mimmy's is the newest tenant in the mall's food court, having outgrown its hot dog cart thanks to a loyal following in Plant City and representing a trend toward more comfortably sized, unique experiences specializing in a limited number of offerings.

Other trends in modern retail include the notion that if you can't beat them, join them by adding digital offerings to brick and mortar venues — an iPad for a restaurant menu, say, or interactive, virtual, life-size dressing rooms. Macy's, in fact, is better positioned than most for this shift, knowing that — as futurists at Forrester Research have noted — traditional retailers are in a race with online retailers to develop new, high-value digital shopping experiences.

But beyond even the retail experiences, those helping shape the future of University Mall are looking at other development that would cater to medical tourism and research industries — vital in an area that's home to Moffitt Cancer Center, Florida Hospital Tampa and James A. Haley VA Medical Center. The partners in this effort include the public-private Tampa Innovation Alliance and its director, former County Commissioner Mark Sharpe.

Toward that end, some of the walls that shut out the rest of the world from University Mall are coming down and restaurants — one featuring more hot dogs, from the Chicago-based Portillo's chain — are sprouting on the asphalt.

Amazon, for its part, is moving toward mixed use, as well. Buy a book or an appliance there, then walk — or click — next door to see an original movie.

There may also be opportunities for local leaders to leverage more economic development from the decision by the online retail behemoth to locate here. One example: Amazon is among several companies that distribute mass quantities of goods from Central Florida warehouses — a distinction that has drawn attention to the nearby Port of Tampa by the growing international trans-shipment center at Cuba's Port of Mariel.

Making the most of public investment in private enterprise will require leaders who are as nimble and visionary as their partners in business. In Hillsborough County, fortunately, the next big thing could be anywhere.