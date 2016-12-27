Editorial: Build on Cuba policy success

Weeks before he assumes the presidency, Donald Trump has made troubling statements on China, arms control and NATO, and he picked another fight last week over America's policy with Israel. But on one Obama-era foreign policy change, the incoming administration has been less hostile — and that's good. The reset in relations with Cuba is good for Cubans, Cuban-Americans and regional security. It also offers enormous benefits to Florida in particular, given Cuba's historic trade and cultural ties to the Sunshine State. This is no time to resurrect the failed policies of the past.

President Barack Obama took a series of steps over the years to liberalize trade and travel with Cuba, making it easier, cheaper and more convenient for Cuban-Americans — many of them in the Tampa Bay area — to reconnect with family and help loved ones on the island. Obama followed those steps with a bilateral deal in 2014 to restore diplomatic ties with the island. While Trump has criticized that agreement as "weak" and vowed to more fully press Cuba to release prisoners of conscience and to reform its political system, the president-elect has stopped short of saying he would repeal Obama's order. That is an encouraging sign for now that Trump is willing to give a fresh era in relations a chance.

He should. Obama's changes have helped both countries. By easing restrictions on travel, trade and remittances, Obama has helped break down the enmity that festered over a half-century of diplomatic isolation. He has made it easier for Cuban-Americans to help family members on the island, opened business opportunities and created an early but essential pipeline to the next generation of Cuban leaders. These will all pay dividends over the long term and improve America's image throughout the hemisphere.

Florida and the Tampa Bay area have especially benefited. Since charter flights resumed in 2011, more than 240,000 passengers have flown from Tampa International Airport to Cuba. The launch of regularly scheduled commercial air service will only continue to feed a market for Cuba travel in a region with deep historic ties to the island. Florida's ports and airports are investing to take advantage of Cuba travel and trade and the links they offer throughout the Caribbean. Across a broader front, improved relations pave the way for partnerships and working relationships in a host of areas, from interdicting drugs and controlling borders to fighting terrorism, managing oil spills and other natural disasters and responding to humanitarian crises.

American business has shown during Obama's term that it is eager and prepared to make the most of these improving ties. The death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro in November marks a chance to solidify these gains as Cubans reassess their future in a more modern light.

The new relationship will not change U.S. or Cuban attitudes overnight, and only Congress has the power to broaden these ties in a more comprehensive way by ending the U.S. trade embargo. Cuba also needs to do more to liberalize its society, to halt the harassment of its citizens and to play a constructive role in regional affairs.

Whether Trump has criticized Obama's deal with Cuba to gain leverage in pushing Havana to act more forcefully on political reform remains to be seen. A change is strategy might be fine. But Trump should not question the value of improved relations, which is evident already, or be oblivious to the need for sustained engagement. It has taken a half-century to get to this point, and people on both sides are excited. Trump should build on what promises to be a foreign policy success — for Cuba, for America and for Florida.