Editorial: Building the framework for medical marijuana

Medical marijuana is officially legal in Florida. Supported by 71 percent of voters in the November election, Amendment 2 allows the use of full-strength marijuana for an array of diseases and conditions. It's now up to the Legislature and the Florida Department of Health to establish a functional framework for producing and distributing the drug to patients in pain — and there should be no stonewalling in Tallahassee.

In 2014, Florida voters narrowly defeated an amendment to the state Constitution authorizing marijuana for medical use. Supporters, led by Orlando attorney John Morgan, tweaked and improved the language and brought it back to voters last fall. Under Amendment 2, doctors who complete a required course can recommend full-strength cannabis to patients for treatment of numerous debilitating ailments including cancer, multiple sclerosis and PTSD. Licensed organizations around the state can grow and distribute the drug. The effort needed at least 60 percent support to pass, and it cleared that hurdle easily, drawing 3 million more votes than two years earlier. The Legislature, meanwhile, has been leading from behind on the issue, passing narrow laws that help only select patients. Whatever reluctance lawmakers have had to expanding access to medical marijuana is a moot point now, and they should move quickly to enact the will of the voters.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, has been a leader on medical marijuana in the Legislature for years, and he plans to introduce a comprehensive bill this month. He offers some smart ideas. For one, Brandes envisions home delivery as the preferred way for patients to obtain medical marijuana. It would be convenient and ease the "pot shop on every corner" fear held by opponents and many local government officials. Retail dispensaries still would sell marijuana out of storefronts, but there wouldn't need to be as many if most people have it delivered to their house. Second, Brandes wants to eliminate the limit on how many growers can obtain licenses. Now just seven nurseries around the state are authorized to grow marijuana, which is inadequate to meet patient demand and constitutes, in Brandes' words, a "state-sanctioned cartel." This is a case where a more free-market approach makes sense, and Brandes is targeting the needless and arcane requirements that keep many organizations from participating in this fledgling industry.

Other areas need more debate, including how to fairly tax what is likely to quickly to grow into a billion-dollar enterprise in Florida. And the Department of Health should limit the forms that medical marijuana can take, prohibiting pot in candy form that could be a lure to children.

Led by the voters, Florida is on the verge of entering into a new medical marijuana industry that should be regulated but not suffocated. Lawmakers should welcome the task of creating a smartly designed framework for implementing Amendment 2 that allows businesses to succeed and brings long-awaited relief to patients in pain. The goal should be carrying out the intent of the amendment, not finding ways to circumvent it.