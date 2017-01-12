Editorial: Don't criminalize feeding homeless in Tampa park

The city of Tampa has committed an avoidable legal, moral and public relations miscue with its arrests of volunteers feeding the homeless in a downtown park. The permitting requirements need to be changed, the police need to move on to bigger things and the volunteers need to assess whether this is really the most effective way to help people in need. This is a fixable problem if all sides focus less on winning and more on the larger issue of civic service.

Tampa police arrested seven volunteers last week distributing food in the city's Lykes Gaslight Square Park. Authorities charged the volunteers with trespassing after the group began handing out food without a required city permit. This was a heavy-handed act that reflected poorly on the city, hustling the volunteers away in the runup to Monday's college football championship game in Tampa. While the city insists the national attention on Tampa had nothing to do with rounding up the food tables, the group, Food Not Bombs, has held the events for years without any trouble. A city attorney told the Tampa City Council on Thursday that the police intervened not because the group was handing out food but because it lacked a permit, and that Gaslight Square was inappropriate because it lacks bathroom facilities.

That's the sort of hyper-enforcement that's making this impasse spin out of control. Gaslight Square is filled with homeless people all day, every day. The police know it, because the homeless troop into police headquarters right across from the park to use the bathrooms. It's misleading for the city to imply that the volunteers are drawing huge numbers of homeless people by handing out sandwiches, bagels and coffee. This operation poses no public health or safety threat, and the volunteers — with their two tables — are hardly crowding out other people from the park. If there is a solution in the offing, all sides need to be honest and realistic. This operation is not the ideal setup. The focus needs to be on changing the permitting rules and on marshaling resources to best help the needy.

The ordinance requires that groups using city parks obtain $1 million in liability insurance. The city should waive the permitting rule for groups distributing food on a small scale, as St. Petersburg and other cities do. Tampa officials still have plenty of latitude within the ordinance to make judgment calls about whether groups are operating responsibly, and they still can balance this charitable work with public safety. The council was right Thursday to schedule a meeting next month to consider a rule change.

Volunteer groups should be applauded for stepping forward to address humane concerns in public life. They have an interest in working with the police and city government in ensuring that their efforts go uninterrupted and get the best bang possible. On that score, distributing food and other resources through charities at fixed locations offers a more manageable way to help those in need without alienating the very government institutions that can be helpful in promoting this mission. The parks should not become default homeless camps with attractors that lure the needy away from established service providers.

No one should believe that arresting volunteers is how police officers want to spend their time. That's why all involved should ensure they don't. And in the interests of moving ahead, Hillsborough County's new state attorney, Andrew Warren, who ran on a promise to halt overly punitive prosecutions, should drop any of these cases that reach his office.