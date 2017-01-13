Editorial: Finally, equality on Florida birth certificates

While scoring no points for expediency, the Florida Department of Health took the right step in settling a lawsuit to allow the names of both parents in same-sex couples to appear on their children's birth certificates. The settlement, with two lesbian couples and the advocacy group Equality Florida Institute, extinguishes a lingering remnant of discrimination. It never should have taken this long.

When the plaintiffs sued the state in late 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court already had declared same-sex marriage a constitutional right across the country. The birth certificate matter should have been quickly remedied, but the state Health Department was in no hurry. The flimsy defense for why same-sex parents couldn't enjoy the same rights as opposite-sex parents: the birth certificate procedure hadn't been updated. Florida also delayed in updating marriage licenses, forcing gay couples to awkwardly choose a "husband" and "wife" on the form.

The Department of Health says it is now listing both parents on birth certificates, and the settlement provides corrected certificates — free of charge — to gay and lesbian couples who received forms listing only one parent. The state also agreed to pay $55,000 in legal fees and costs to the plaintiffs, who never should have had to fight this long.

Having both parents' names on a child's birth certificate is a simple paperwork issue, but for same-sex couples it's also a meaningful victory in a long struggle.