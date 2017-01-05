Editorial: Football title game another big moment for Tampa Bay

The festivities this weekend tied to hosting the college football championship mark another sign of growth for Tampa Bay. This is not the same region it was only a decade ago, and at times it takes hosting an outsized event to remind visitors and residents alike of the changes taking place that are reshaping the looks and dynamics of the community.

Downtown Tampa is already heaving with traffic as event organizers prepare for four days of whirlwind events beginning today with a free, open-to-all concert by Eric Paslay at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Curtis Hixon has become the outdoor living room in downtown Tampa, connected to museums, parks, restaurants and residences along the downtown Riverwalk. This was all only a vision a decade ago, as the city embarked after decades of sputtering starts to complete a walkway along the downtown swath of the Hillsborough River and to fashion an entirely new neighborhood at its door. The flood of people around Curtis Hixon that will greet visitors this weekend testifies to the urban vision that successive Tampa mayors have made a reality. And from downtown's newest park, Water Works, the site of the city's first drinking water supply, it's only a stone's throw across the riverbank to where bulldozers are launching the boldest urban redevelopment project in the city's history.

The Super Bowls, Gasparilla pirate invasions and road races that have defined Tampa for years have exploded into a far broader horizon, showcasing the entire bay area and bringing the region to realize that its future lies in working together. It took regional cooperation to land the Republican National Convention in 2012, the Bollywood Oscars in 2014, new flights to Panama and Cuba and a cross-bay ferry that connects the downtowns of St. Petersburg and Tampa. While St. Petersburg has been recognized for decades as a place of the arts, the Grand Prix has grown into a signature event for both IndyCar and the region. And the Tampa Bay Rowdies have announced their ambition to join the top tier of professional American soccer, proposing to build a compact, modern soccer stadium on the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront.

None of these achievements has come by accident. Many were born by an awareness that the region is stronger working together. That sense of mutual interest is bearing fruit again in the search on both sides of the bay for a way to improve regional transportation. The area still has its beaches, fine weather, great seafood and Cuban coffee. But its port and airports are playing larger roles in global trade. MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa is leading the war against terror and inspiring new national security industries. The University of South Florida has expanded its profile in medicine and the environment. These are all hallmarks of a growing and maturing community that has built a critical mass.

This weekend is a chance for everyone to enjoy what Tampa Bay has to offer as well as a college football's national championship. From the gulf sands to Tampa's historic Latin quarter, Ybor City, there are many entertainment options and choices for getting around. This is an area that truly enjoys hosting big events, one that over the years has built on its ambitions and branched out from the theme park experience. To visitors, welcome, and to local leaders, keep pushing for not only the next big game but the next amenity that will make the Tampa Bay area more attractive to live, work and play. Roll Tide and Go Tigers!