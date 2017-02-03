Editorial: Give state workers pay raises

Most of Florida's 160,000 state employees have had just one pay raise in the last decade. That's despite an improving economy, record tourism, rising property values and swelling reserves. It's a deliberate choice by Republicans in Tallahassee not to give regular, across-the-board raises — and it's no way to run a growing state of 20 million people.

Gov. Rick Scott has proudly boasted of trimming the state workforce during his six years in office, along with cutting taxes and regulations in an effort to make Florida more business-friendly. But growth in the private sector — not to mention the overall population — puts more demands on the public sector. The state needs inspectors to inspect new restaurants, hotels and hospitals, rangers to manage parks, officers to patrol highways and countless other needs. But Scott's approach to state worker raises has been piecemeal. His 2017-18 budget proposal would give state law enforcement officers a 5 percent raise. That will benefit about 4,800 of the 160,000 workers on Florida's payroll. What about the rest?

The average salary for state workers is around $43,000. Their last raise, in 2013, was modest and it was preceded in 2011 by a requirement that they contribute 3 percent of their salaries to their pensions. Meanwhile, the cost of living continues to rise. As an employer, Florida is falling behind.