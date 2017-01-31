Editorial: Gov. Rick Scott's vanilla budget

Gov. Rick Scott's proposed state budget reflects a politician with one foot out the door and one eye on higher office. His proposed $83.5 billion budget for 2017-18 is pure vanilla, echoing familiar themes about job creation and modest tax cuts without any bold initiatives to substantially invest in infrastructure, higher education or social services. With two years left in his second term and an expected U.S. Senate campaign looming, the governor is becoming more irrelevant in Tallahassee as strong-willed legislative leaders pursue their competing priorities.

Scott repeated his arguments Tuesday for allocating millions to promote tourism through Visit Florida and provide incentives to businesses that create jobs through Enterprise Florida. Good luck with that. Visit Florida's lavish and irresponsible spending on promotions involving the rapper Pitbull and a British soccer team has tarnished its work, and the return on investment is questionable when tourism already is booming. The Legislature provided no new money last year for the job incentives program, and House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, remains opposed to what he reasonably considers corporate welfare.

The governor is an equal opportunity offender. While continuing to fight a losing battle with Corcoran, he also snubbed Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart. Scott includes no money in his proposed budget for a new reservoir Negron wants to build south of Lake Okeechobee as part of the effort to restore the Everglades and avoid the algae blooms that devastated his district last summer after discharges from the lake. The reservoir is a worthwhile project, but it will be difficult to find the state's portion of the $2.4 billion cost given the aversion to borrowing by Scott and Corcoran.

Expect another fight over even modestly increasing per-student spending in public education. Scott relies heavily on revenue generated by rising property values to raise per-student spending by about $216 while keeping the property tax rate the same. That has been a common practice, but Corcoran calls that a tax increase and declared, "We will not raise property taxes. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever.'' That sounds unequivocal.

There is nothing inherently wrong with Scott's proposed $618 million in tax cuts, other than the money could be better used to invest in public education or other areas. Most of the total is tied to eliminating a tax on commercial rents, which he has unsuccessfully sought before. There are also various sales tax holidays, which are popular for consumers but not transformative. Scott repeats his mantra that tax cuts create jobs, the familiar trickle-down argument that has little to do with the state's economic recovery since the Great Recession.

There are some promising initiatives in Scott's proposed budget. Among them: more money for prison guards, an effort to recruit and retain teachers and extending Bright Futures scholarships to include summer sessions. But this is nibbling around the edges with noncontroversial budget bites.

As House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz of Tampa said Tuesday, Florida does not have a taxing problem or a spending problem. The problem is the Legislature's failure to focus on the right priorities such as health care and education and invest in them in ways that would improve the lives of all Floridians.