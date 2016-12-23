Editorial: Hillsborough's smart deal with Airbnb

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Doug Belden was right to take the time he needed to craft a responsible deal to regulate the online lodging company Airbnb. The agreement will bring in more than $250,000 annually in new tax revenue to the county, and it will preserve Belden's ability to ensure the operation pays its fair share of tax. Just as important, the agreement removes the secrecy provisions with Airbnb that were needlessly agreed to by other jurisdictions in the state. This deal is a reminder that other counties don't need to choose between taking the money and upholding Florida's public records laws.

The two sides negotiated for months over a framework for imposing the local tourism tax on Airbnb users. Hotels, motels and other short-term rentals in Hillsborough levy a 5 percent tax on overnight stays — money the county uses to support tourism marketing efforts. But Airbnb is an increasingly popular option for visitors who don't want or need a hotel room. Travelers use the online portal to rent rooms or entire homes from private property owners. The state and several counties have cut deals with Airbnb to collect the tax, but Hillsborough held out as Belden insisted on stronger provisions than those that exist elsewhere.

Thanks to his efforts and the diligence of the county attorney's office, the contract is a win for local taxpayers that upholds the state's open government laws. Beldon won key concessions, reserving the right to audit the operation to ensure that all taxes are paid. The contract includes a "look back" provision, allowing Belden to pursue any back taxes. And the company dropped the boilerplate language that other governments had agreed to that effectively made most records of the deal secret, which violates the spirit if not the letter of the state's Sunshine Laws. Though other jurisdictions have some authority to audit, the process is not nearly as responsive as the deal Belden negotiated.

This contract is good for Airbnb and its users, good for the county and good for the public. It provides an appropriate tool for collecting the tax, leveling the playing field between Airbnb and traditional hoteliers. The county would start receiving money it is not collecting now, and from a market that's only expected to grow. Tampa's 600 Airbnb hosts welcomed about 32,000 guests this year, a 198 percent increase from 2015, a far higher pace than Florida as a whole and one of the highest growth rates of any major U.S. city. The deal also preserves the county's right to police the tax receipts and the public's right to know the details about public business.

The decentralized nature of Airbnb and other peer-to-peer services, such as the ridesharing operations Uber and Lyft, pose new challenges for regulators as they seek to promote a fair, safe and competitive marketplace in an environment of changing business models. With patience and foresight, Belden crafted an agreement that works as much for this evolving industry as it does for taxpayers. It is a model for other jurisdictions to follow.