Editorial: Housing agency lives it up while homeowners suffer

Let's get this straight. Florida's housing agency can't promptly get money to struggling homeowners, but it has no trouble showering its own employees with generous bonuses. A new audit also found that the Florida Housing Finance Corp. threw lavish appreciation junkets for lenders who work with low-income borrowers. The largesse is indefensible, and it's no wonder that the head of the corporation resigned after the Tampa Bay Times reported the audit's findings.

In an audit of the period from January 2014 to December 2015, Florida's auditor general found that the housing agency paid employees more than $442,000 in bonuses, including bumps of more than $50,000 each year to eight senior managers. Even Florida Housing's inspector general, who should presumably be making sure the agency's money is well spent, took home an extra $5,000 in 2014 and $7,500 in 2015.

Even more offensive? How about the $52,000 "appreciation dinner" for bankers featuring steak, lobster and an open bar. Or the $3,300 reception with a dessert station, or the $1,100 one that came out to more than $90 a person after all the food and booze were tallied up.

The audit overlaps with a period when the housing agency was blasted for having one of the highest rejection rates, one of the lowest acceptance rates and one of the longest waiting times for getting aid out through the Hardest Hit Fund, which provides mortgage relief in the wake of the real estate meltdown.

Just think of all the underwater mortgages that much money blown on bonuses and parties could help shore up.