Editorial: Innovative bus systems still need more money

Transit officials on both sides of Tampa Bay are coming up with creative ideas for moving people around, partnering with rideshare companies and introducing regionwide fare cards. At the same time, ridership on area bus systems has dipped amid an improving economy and low gas prices. The takeaway: All the innovation in the world can't make up for a lack of money to make transit a convenient and cost-effective option for more residents.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority just announced a new deal with Uber, United Taxi and Wheelchair Transport that will take people from the bus stop to their final destination for about a dollar. It's a smart response to the common complaint that the bus only gets people so close to their workplaces, shopping centers or neighborhoods. PSTA also plans to launch a rideshare partnership later this year that helps disabled people catch rides faster than the bus system's current 24-hour lag time, and it's offering free Uber rides for low-income workers who take the bus to their jobs but get off late at night after buses have stopped running. The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is seeking grants for projects such as van service to help get people to and from bus stops and a voucher system for people with disabilities.

These inventive programs promise easier travel for those who already rely on the bus. But it's hard to see how they will attract many new riders who are willing to give up driving their cars. And that's what transit agencies need, the audience they call "choice riders" — people who choose to take the bus even though they could drive. But they won't do it to save money. PSTA has the highest fares in Florida. And they won't do it for convenience. More than half of PSTA's routes run no more than once an hour. (Even PSTA CEO Brad Miller acknowledges that hourly bus service isn't real mass transit; it's a service for people with no other options.) Both HART and PSTA have smaller budgets than most major metro bus systems in the country. That leaves Tampa Bay transit at the vortex of a self-fulfilling spiral — without more money, fares go up and service is cut, which makes it a less attractive option for commuters. There always are ways to save money by becoming more efficient, from cutting little-used routes to the positive efforts by HART and PSTA to look at combining some operations. But more investment is needed.

Tampa Bay cannot do without transit. While overall ridership fell last year — mirroring state and national trends — bus usage among low-income people hit a record high. Tourist routes, such as the trolley service in downtown St. Petersburg and the Pinellas beaches, were bustling. What the region has always lacked is a viable, more robust system for commuters and other choice riders who need more reasons to leave their cars at home. Without that, traffic congestion and sprawl will only worsen.

This is where smarter policy must prevail. Aligning with the growing popularity of rideshare services is a smart start, but robust mass transit needs robust public investment.