Editorial: Kerry's candid talk on Mideast

John Kerry hit all the right notes Wednesday in his farewell speech as U.S. secretary of state, harshly criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a settlement policy that is all but dooming a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While sharp in tone, the speech reiterated long-standing American policy and addressed head-on both the realities on the ground and the world's expectations. The only thing wrong with Kerry's speech is that it came two years too late. With Donald Trump entering the White House, there is a need now more than ever for candid talk to keep the impasse in the peace process from reaching the crisis stage.

The address was Kerry's attempt to leave a lasting imprint of the Obama administration's pathway to peace, which was undone during Kerry's tenure by the increasing tension between President Barack Obama and Netanyahu, who openly courted Obama's conservative critics; by the paralysis and division on the part of Palestinian leaders; and by crises across the Middle East that pushed the Palestinian issue off the front burner.

Kerry repeated the American vision for a two-state solution, and he put the failure for moving forward squarely on Netanyahu, blaming the Israeli government for settlement activity that is fast closing the prospects for a peace deal. The United States, the Palestinians and most of the world oppose Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, lands Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East War and that Palestinians envision as a future state. The settlements are seen by the Israeli right as a means to bypass negotiations over disputed territories and to effectively preclude a two-state solution. Kerry's speech followed the U.S. decision at the United Nations last week to break from past policy and abstain from vetoing a Security Council resolution calling the settlements a violation of international law.

Kerry also went further in his speech, warning Israel against increasingly marginalizing the growing Arab population in the country. Israel, he said, faced a demographic crisis without a separate Palestinian state. "If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both," Kerry said. "And it won't ever really be at peace."

Netanyahu has accused the United States of "orchestrating" the U.N. vote, which Washington denies, and he seemed more infuriated Wednesday. He singled out Kerry personally for allegedly ignoring Israel's security situation and joined Trump — who criticized the speech before Kerry gave it — in exchanging warm regards on Twitter about the upcoming change in administrations in the White House.

It should be no surprise the two sides are firing parting shots in the closing days of the Obama administration. Kerry, though, was underscoring the long-established outlines of any recognized and durable peace deal. By calling attention to the slippery slope of settlements, he is helping Israel to preserve its international legitimacy. And by speaking directly to Netanhayu, who has played to the settlers for political gain, he is isolating the problem at its source. It's too bad Trump and leaders in Congress in both parties are too willing to side with Netanyahu to pump up their pro-Israeli bona fides.

The fundamentals of any peace deal haven't changed. A pact that improves Israeli security and gives the Palestinians greater control over their own destiny is still the internationally agreed starting point. Kerry was right to speak openly and candidly about what is best for Israel, the region and the United States, and it is unseemly that Netanyahu and Obama's critics in Washington would call into question his commitment to Israel. Even before taking office, Trump has made the mistake of giving Netanyahu more reason to torpedo a deal, more leverage with Congress and more room to aggravate local tensions. This doesn't serve the interests of either of these strong allies.