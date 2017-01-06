Editorial: Legislature should standardize civil citations for juveniles

Pinellas and most other Florida counties have civil citation programs for juveniles who commit minor first-time offenses, allowing them to avoid the stigma of an arrest record over a childish mistake. But the programs are voluntary and unevenly used, and the Legislature will have an opportunity next spring to bring uniformity across the state while still giving law enforcement officers discretion in handling juveniles facing minor violations.

Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, has filed a bill that would require a civil citation instead of arrest for juveniles facing any of 11 nonviolent misdemeanor-level offenses, including underage possession of alcohol, retail theft, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana. The bill would not apply to juveniles who commit felonies or are repeat offenders. Law enforcement officers would have the choice to issue civil citations for other minor charges or for repeat offenses, but could still choose to make an arrest if they thought it appropriate. Preserving that discretion is appropriate for street-level officers who know best when the circumstances of a crime warrant more than a citation.

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who has been a leader in implementing arrest alternatives for both juveniles and adults, already has said he will oppose the bill. He objects to the mandatory provision for the 11 specified offenses, arguing — not unreasonably — that some of those cases will warrant an arrest. But statistics from civil citation programs around the state show the inconsistency that results from programs that are all-voluntary. In Pinellas, 94 percent of qualified juveniles received civil citations in the past 12 months rather than arrests. But in Hillsborough, just 34 percent of juveniles received citations. It's unreasonable for a 12-year-old caught with marijuana in Seminole to receive counseling and community service while a kid in Tampa who does the same thing goes to jail. Hillsborough's reluctance to fully embrace the program is especially difficult to understand, given that nearly 80 percent of the 2,820 kids referred for civil citations in the last five years successfully completed the program. It's a proven approach that works.

Civil citations and diversion programs, which typically involve community service, counseling or mental health treatment, can make a huge difference in determining the future for kids who begin to veer off track. They are steered toward services that can correct their behavior while avoiding a criminal record, which could follow them into adulthood and limit their opportunities for education and employment. The programs are better for taxpayers, too — they're cheaper than paying to house kids in jail and they stem the flow of the prison pipeline.

Diversion programs and civil citations, as alternatives to arrest for nonviolent misdemeanors, are a growing trend for good reason. Counties around Florida are using them to positive effect already. A sensible Senate bill would build on that success, establishing a uniform, statewide system for keeping juveniles on the right path.