Editorial: Obama's last call to be good citizens

President Barack Obama's farewell address to the American people was much more than a poignant look backward on a legacy that will shine even brighter with time. It was a clear-eyed assessment of the very real threats to democracy and a clarion call for all citizens to remain engaged in civic life. On the eve of the peaceful transfer of power to a new president in a bitterly divided nation, that is a powerful message that transcends economic class, race and political partisanship.

Obama described three internal threats to democracy in his speech Tuesday night that ranged from wistful to professorial to inspirational. Despite all of the statistics that indicate the economy is headed in the right direction, there is persistent inequality and strong skepticism that everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed. Obama also acknowledged that stark racial and ethnic divides stubbornly persist, eight years after he was overhyped as the first African-American president in a postracial world. And he directly confronted the sorry state of political debate where party affiliation trumps public policy and there is little agreement on the facts before the opinions fly.

But the response to such fears and frustrations should not be to retreat behind walls and into digital echo chambers of those who share the same views, the president warned. He urged Americans to reach out rather than retreat and to talk to those with different skin colors, ethic backgrounds and political views. He reminded everyone that the power of the U.S. Constitution rests with people, "with our participation, and the choices we make. Whether or not we stand up for our freedoms. Whether or not we respect and enforce the rule of law. America is no fragile thing. But the gains of our long journey to freedom are not assured.''

Of course, Obama's final speech was part pep rally in his hometown of Chicago. It also was part celebration of accomplishments such as health care reform that brought coverage to millions, the nuclear arms agreement with Iran and an international accord on climate change. Many of those achievements are now at risk with the upset victory by Donald Trump, who takes office next week with a style, temperament and approach that could not be more different. As Obama said without mentioning his successor, "The work of democracy has always been hard. … For every two steps forward, it often feels we take one step back.''

There will be other occasions to assess Obama's record and Trump's intentions. The outgoing president's departing words soared above policy and partisanship to renew faith and hope in democracy — and ask all Americans to be active citizens in protecting and enhancing the nation's ideals. Good advice.