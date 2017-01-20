Editorial: One big gator highlights Floridians' responsibility to co-exist

Someone posted a video last week of an alligator doing what an alligator does, crossing a Polk County trail to get from one marshy side to the other, and the world beat a path to its door. It was indeed a big gator, but not 15 feet like a television reporter estimated. That would be nearly nine inches longer than the Florida record. And it was chubbier than most 10- to 12-footers, which is a more accurate estimate of the length from a manager of the reserve where it lives. Throw in the hour and the duration of its walk — Sunday morning with hikers present, and a full 30 seconds of recording time — and you have viral video.

All the hoopla over this inhabitant of the Circle B Bar Reserve south of Lakeland serves as a reminder for anyone living in gator country that these prehistoric creatures startle people who don't live here — and that co-existence requires giving some thought to how we behave around them.

Gator country is all 67 counties of Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Those who enjoy looking for alligators in Hillsborough County know they can get an eyeful at places like the county's Lettuce Lake Park on the Hillsborough River.

No one was harmed in the making of this latest viral video by a woman visiting the Circle B from Tampa. No one has ever been harmed at the reserve since it opened in 2002 with one of the highest concentrations of alligators anywhere.

But the story points up some of the lessons preached by alligator authorities at the FWC and by Polk Natural Resources Director Jeff Spence.

For one thing, in the week after it was posted, the video drew even more people than usual to the reserve during its busiest season — including one man seen venturing off the path despite signs warning against the practice. Lesson one: Give an alligator a wide berth, especially those four feet or longer. It's actually the law; harassing alligators is prohibited in Florida.

Since 1948, FWC reports, Florida has averaged about five unprovoked alligator bites per year — a number that has remained consistent even as the human population grows and as more people move to the waterfront and enjoy water-related activities. There have been about 300 unprovoked bites during the period in total, resulting in 22 deaths.

Another lesson from the Circle B story: Mind your dog so it doesn't get eaten by an alligator. Dogs are conspicuous in their absence in the video and in the spate of news reports it prompted. The pets are prohibited at the reserve, leash or no leash — a rare restriction even among alligator hot spots.

Beyond visitors to the wilds of Polk County, city dwellers should heed this advice, too, and keep their dogs on leashes where alligators live — or even consider leaving them behind. Freddy, a 5-year-old cairn terrier, was taken by an alligator in 2008 as his owner walked him without a leash in the middle of urban Tampa — at Al Lopez Park along Dale Mabry Highway.

Finally, the Circle B story showcases the need to be mindful of the ethics of wildlife interaction. It is natural for people to personalize a creature as unique as this lumbering bull gator. Some regular reserve visitors know it as Humpback. The woman who shot the video called it Godzilla. The people who run the preserve, on the other hand, as do many wildlife managers, refrain from naming wild animals as a reminder that they are indeed wild and not pets.

The only real harm is in beginning to view wildlife as pets in other ways — feeding them, for example. Whether you're holding a Cheeto up for a hovering seagull or tossing meat toward a gator, it's a selfish act that reduces their natural wariness, teaches them to associate people with food, and potentially changes eating routines that can harm them in the long run.

When alligators begin to associate people with food, they often have to be removed and killed. This is one reason an estimated 7,000 of them are destroyed in Florida as nuisances each year.

This big, fat gator is still crossing the road at the Circle B, oblivious to the reality that it lives at the mercy of humans. For his welfare, and to ensure we can continue appreciating these special creatures from one corner of Florida to the other, it's best that we stay out of its way.